Arsenal midfielder Willock signs new long-term deal

The Gunners youngster has been rewarded for his impressive displays with a fresh contract

Joe Willock has signed a new long-term deal with boyhood club , the club have announced.

The 20-year-old midfielder has broken into the first-team set-up this term, having impressed in pre-season with his energy and driving runs from midfield.

Willock has been at Arsenal since the age of four and has now committed his long-term future to the club.

