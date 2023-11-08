'He has real potential' - Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo hailed for bright start at Wrexham as Phil Parkinson reveals crucial phone call that sealed last-minute summer transfer

Phil Parkinson says Arthur Okonkwo has "real potential" after his bright start at Wrexham, with the Arsenal loanee impressing in the No.1 role.

Okonkwo joined Wrexham as Foster's replacement

Parkinson sees "real potential" in him

Revealed how Wrexham sealed late transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh side started the campaign with Ben Foster as the No. 1 choice between the sticks. However, the former Manchester United keeper decided to hang up his boots just four games into the season after a dismal start. Wrexham began their hunt for a goalkeeper in the final 10 days of the transfer window and got in touch with Okonkwo's agent. However, the 22-year-old was in high demand after his loan spells with Crewe Alexandra and Sturm Graz, which drew the attention of other European outfits. Nonetheless, Wrexham did not give up on their pursuit and ultimately got Okonkwo to sign after a timely phone call by Parkinson to his agent.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We spoke to Arsenal and Arthur's agent when Fozzy retired," Parkinson told reporters. "We only had about 10 days until the transfer window closed and Arthur was very high on the list but we didn't think it was going to be possible because he was potentially moving to Europe. We looked at other options but then we touched base again with Arsenal. I rang Arthur's agent and had a zoom call with him, and then (goalkeeping coach) Aidan Davison followed it up with a chat with Arthur and his agent the next morning."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Okonkwo has seamlessly slotted into his role at Wrexham and has made nine appearances so far across all competitions, keeping four clean sheets. Parkinson went on to praise the Arsenal loanee for his shot-stopping skills and believes that he has "real potential" to become a top goalkeeper. "We know he has got real potential," the Wrexham boss added. "He came to us without much football behind him in pre-season but he has fitted in well with the lads. He has settled into the area, he has rented an apartment. He has been an important signing for us so far and I think he is going to get better."

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Okonkwo will hope to continue his rich vein of form when Wrexham face Gillingham on Saturday in a League Two fixture.