'When are you going to stop!' - Xhaka on 'well funny guy' Zinchenko and why Arsenal need players with his character

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has praised the dressing room influence of Oleksandr Zinchenko following his arrival from Man City.

WHAT HAPPENED? Xhaka has dubbed summer signing Zinchenko 'a well funny' guy after he wouldn't stop speaking ahead of the Gunners' recent Premier League win over Liverpool. The Swiss midfielder also praised his new teammate's impact on the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 30-year-old told Arsenal's official website: "Everyone has their own character, their own quality. Alex Zinchenko is the guy who is as well funny, you can joke with him.

"We had a meeting before the Liverpool game and he was speaking and speaking and speaking and speaking and speaking.

"Because he was sitting behind me, I was thinking: 'When are you going to stop'. He's a lovely guy, he's very open. We need this type of person in our team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zinchenko wasn't even fit enough to play a part against Liverpool, and is still struggling with a calf injury, but showed his value to the team regardless by offering up his wisdom during the pre-game meeting.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZINCHENKO? Having missed that win over the Reds, the left-back will hope to play a part against Leeds United on Sunday but remains a doubt.