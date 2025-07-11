Arsenal to give up on £69m Viktor Gyokeres?! Gunners on brink of throwing in transfer towel on Sporting CP striker as only ‘glimmer of hope’ remains

Arsenal are reportedly considering giving up on their pursuit of Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, with only a “glimmer of hope” remaining.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Gunners remain in the market for a proven No.9, with Mikel Arteta considered to have been in need of a prolific performer to fill that role for some time. Gyokeres ticks plenty of boxes after netting 97 goals for Portuguese employers through 102 appearances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He has been pushing for a Premier League transfer, with the 27-year-old given permission to stay away from pre-season training while talks regarding his future continue. A delegation from Arsenal, led by sporting director Andrea Berta, has held discussions in Lisbon.

DID YOU KNOW?

No agreement was reached, with Sporting demanding £69 million ($93m) for their most prized asset - with much of that fee being due up front. Arsenal are yet to bow to those demands, with the north London giants mulling over their options.

TELL ME MORE

A Bola reports on how Arsenal are preparing to throw in the towel, with Sporting refusing to budge on the structure of a big-money deal. It may be that Arteta and Co turn their attention to alternative options.

WHAT NEXT FOR GYOKERES?

It is claimed that a “glimmer of hope” remains when it comes to Gyokeres and a proposed switch to Emirates Stadium, with the Swedish sensation making it clear that his preference would be to head for England before the summer window closes.