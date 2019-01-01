Arsenal facing 'massive summer' in transfer market despite Emery's hands being tied - Dixon

The Gunners have a long history of favouring a cautious approach to recruitment, but they have been told that they need to add in the next window

are facing “a massive summer” in the transfer market, says Lee Dixon, although Unai Emery is still expected to have “his hands tied” as the Gunners refuse to match the spending of rivals.

A frugal approach to recruitment drew plenty of criticism during Arsene Wenger’s reign in north London, and little appears to have changed under his successor.

Emery is having to make the best of a limited budget, with his side being challenged to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool on the field without emulating them off it.

Article continues below

Arsenal have fared admirably after making some shrewd additions this season, but former defender Dixon believes more will be required in the next window.

With there set to be little money available, Emery is also under pressure to get any deals right.

“It’s a huge summer,” Dixon told Express Sport.

“He has signed a couple of players, [Lucas] Torreira and [Matteo] Guendouzi have been good signings.

“I think it’s going to take at least two windows to get this team how he thinks it should be so this summer is huge.

“It’s easy to say they’ve not got any money, but their transfer budget and wage structure is such that because of no football, it’s difficult to start pulling £50m, £60m, £70m signings into the club.

“So he’s going to have his hands tied a bit and recruitment side of things needs to be completely sorted out by the summer so your recruitment officers and manager are all on the same page and have a clear plan.

“It’s a massive summer for Arsenal.”

Emery made only one signing during the January window, with Denis Suarez acquired on loan from .

That agreement includes a purchase option, so the international could be one of those drafted in on a permanent basis.

Various other potential targets are being mooted, but Arsenal are aware that they will need to try and unearth bargains and start that process without a head of recruitment following the departure of Sven Mislintat.