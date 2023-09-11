Arsenal and England international Leah Williamson shows off new EA Sports FC 24 rating ahead of women's football Ultimate Team debut

Arsenal star Leah Williamson has shown off her rating in the new EA Sports FC 24 game, as women's football makes its debut in Ultimate Team.

Williamson shows off rating

Arsenal and England international in the game

Women's football debuting in Ultimate Team

WHAT HAPPENED? Ultimate Team will feature women for the first time when EAFC 24 hits shelves, with the game being released for the first time without a tie-in with FIFA. The Gunners' Williamson has now confirmed her own rating in a social media post, writing: "Excited to reveal my FC24 rating. What do you think about it?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williamson, who won the European Championships with England, has received an 85 rating with impressive stats; the centre-back has 75 pace, 76 physical, and 86 defending. For the first time, players will be able to field women and men alongside each other in Ultimate Team.

WHAT NEXT?: Williamson will likely be picking up EAFC 24 when it drops on September 29, to see if her stats live up to the real-life footballer.