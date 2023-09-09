Alessia Russo scored her first and second Arsenal goals against Paris FC in the Women's Champions League on Saturday.

Russo joined Arsenal on a free transfer

Left Manchester United at end of last season

Is now off the mark for the Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? Russo came off the bench in the clash with Paris in their first round qualifying clash, with the score at 2-0 thanks to a brace from Mathilde Bourdieu, but the England international halved the deficit in the 80th minute. She capitalised on a defensive error, and shot at goal, with the effort going through the goalkeeper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Russo's goal was the spark for the Gunners to complete a superb comeback, as Jen Beattie scored in the 96th minute to restore parity and force extra time. Paris FC added a third, but Russo again hit back, scoring just four minutes from the end of extra time.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal return to domestic action on October 1st against Liverpool.