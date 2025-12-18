How to watch Arkansas State vs Missouri State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bowl season always sneaks in a few gems before the marquee matchups arrive, and one of those sleepers is the Xbox Bowl, where the Missouri State Bears square off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Arkansas State enters the postseason at 6-6 overall and 5-3 in conference play, coming off a dramatic 30-29 win over Appalachian State to punch its ticket. That victory helped wash away the sting of back-to-back narrow losses to Louisiana (34-30) and Southern Miss (27-21). While the Red Wolves stumbled down the stretch, they still did enough to finish tied for second in the Sun Belt West, showing they can hang tough week after week.

Missouri State arrives with a 7-5 record (5-3 conference), though momentum isn’t exactly on its side. The Bears dropped their final two games, most recently a 42-30 setback against Louisiana Tech, after also falling 41-34 to Kennesaw State. Before that skid, they flashed their upside with a convincing 38-24 win over UTEP. Despite the late wobble, Missouri State did enough across the season to secure a bowl bid, finishing tied for fourth in the CUSA standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arkansas State vs Missouri State NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Arkansas State vs Missouri State: Date and tip-off time

Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off against Missouri State Bears in an exciting NCAAF game on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Date Thursday, December 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Ford Center at The Star Location Frisco, Texas

How to watch Arkansas State vs Missouri State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Missouri State Bears live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Arkansas State vs Missouri State team news & key performers

Arkansas State Red Wolves team news

Arkansas State isn’t far off statistically, averaging 24.4 points per outing, good for 91st in the country. The Red Wolves are fairly balanced, throwing for 257.2 yards per game while rushing for another 127.5.

Jaylen Raynor has been the catalyst, completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,073 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He’s also dangerous with his legs, adding 434 rushing yards and seven scores, and now boasts more than 8,400 passing yards over his three-year career. Devin Spencer leads the rushing attack with 523 yards, while Corey Rucker has been the top all-purpose threat, totaling 866 yards and three touchdowns on 69 carries.

On defense, Arkansas State allows 27.3 points per game, ranking 83rd nationally, and gives up 233 yards through the air along with 168.6 yards on the ground.

As for availability, tight ends Jabari Bush and Tyler Little are both listed as questionable, while wide receiver Nana Burris has already been ruled out, thinning the Red Wolves’ options in the passing game.

Missouri State team news

Missouri State has been a middle-of-the-pack offense this season, putting up 25.4 points per game, a figure that lands them just outside the national top 80. The Bears lean more on the air attack, averaging nearly 274 passing yards per contest, while the ground game chips in about 118 yards per game.

Quarterback Jacob Clark has been the engine, completing 65 percent of his throws for 2,895 yards with 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. In the backfield, Shomari Lawrence has carried the load with 964 rushing yards and seven scores, while Jmariyae Robinson has emerged as a big-play threat out wide, hauling in 40 passes for 536 yards and six touchdowns.

Defensively, Missouri State has had its ups and downs, surrendering 28.3 points per game, which places them around 90th nationally. Opponents have found success through the air (231.4 yards per game) and on the ground (168.6 yards per game), making consistency a challenge.