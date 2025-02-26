How to watch today's Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas Longhorns NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arkansas versus Texas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (16-11) will defend their home court at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday at 9:00 pm ET, as they take on the Texas Longhorns (16-11) in a battle of SEC rivals.

The Longhorns started the year strong, rolling to an 11-2 record with victories over Houston Christian, Chicago State, MS Valley State, Syracuse, Saint Joseph’s, Delaware State, NC State, New Mexico State, AR-Pine Bluff, New Orleans, and Northwestern State. However, things took a downturn in January, as they dropped three straight to Texas A&M, Auburn, and Tennessee.

A 4-2 stretch followed, featuring wins over Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas A&M, and LSU. But lately, it's been a tough stretch—Texas has gone 1-4 in their last five, with their only win coming against Kentucky, while they stumbled against Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Alabama, and South Carolina. That brings them to a 16-11 overall mark through 27 games this season.

The Razorbacks have followed a similar script, starting the season with a blazing 11-2 record thanks to triumphs over Lipscomb, Troy, Pacific, Little Rock, MD Eastern Shore, Miami, UTSA, Michigan, Central Arkansas, North Carolina A&T, and Oakland. Then came a rough patch, with five losses to Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, LSU, and Missouri. Since then, Arkansas has been up and down, posting a 5-4 record in their last nine games. Their setbacks came against Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Auburn, while they notched wins over Georgia, Kentucky, Texas, LSU, and Missouri. Like Texas, they sit at 16-11 entering this contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. the Texas Longhorns NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas Longhorns: Date and tip-off time

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas Longhorns will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Date Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Bud Walton Arena Location Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. the Texas Longhorns on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas Longhorns play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

Arkansas, on the other hand, may have to overcome yet another injury setback. Adou Thiero, the team's leading scorer at 15.6 points per game, suffered a back injury late in their last contest against Missouri, and his status for Wednesday night remains uncertain. If he's unable to go, Johnell Davis (10.6 PPG) and D.J. Wagner (10.6 PPG) will have to shoulder a bigger scoring load, especially with Boogie Fland also sidelined.

Texas Longhorns news & key performers

For Texas, Tre Johnson was a one-man show in their last game, dropping 29 points while receiving little offensive support. He's been the go-to scorer all season, leading the team with 20.2 points per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 37.5% from deep. Arthur Kaluma, a Kansas State transfer, has been a solid contributor as well, averaging 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds, while hitting 47.8% from the field and 40.6% from three.