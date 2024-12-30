How to watch today's Arkansas Razorbacks vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arkansas vs Oakland NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2) will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-9) on Monday, December 30, 2024, at Bud Walton Arena. The game is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET and will be televised on ESPNU.

Oakland enters this matchup after a heartbreaker, falling to Hawaii in overtime during their final game of the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday. That loss marked their second in a row, dropping the Golden Grizzlies to a 4-9 overall record and 1-2 in Horizon League play this season.

Meanwhile, Arkansas is riding high with five consecutive wins. The Razorbacks cruised past North Carolina A&T in their latest contest, improving to 10-2 on the season. They’ve yet to begin their SEC campaign.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Date Monday, December 30, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Bud Walton Arena Location Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Arkansas Razorbacks vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

For Arkansas, Jonas Aidoo led the charge in their previous game, tallying a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Adou Thiero has been the Razorbacks’ top performer this season, averaging 17.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Boogie Fland has also been a key contributor, putting up 15.3 points and dishing out 6.2 assists per contest. Zvonimir Ivisic (9.7 points, 2.1 blocks) and Johnell Davis (8.9 points) offer additional scoring punch, while D.J. Wagner (10.1 points), Trevon Brazile, Billy Richmond III, Karter Knox, and Jonas Aidoo provide valuable depth for coach John Calipari’s rotation.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies team news & key performers

In Oakland's most recent loss, Malcolm Christie delivered an impressive performance, pouring in 27 points. On the season, Allen Mukeba has been the team’s most consistent player, averaging 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. DQ Cole (11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds) and Tuburu Naivalauria (11.3 points, 7.8 rebounds) have also contributed significantly on the offensive end. Malcolm Christie adds another 11.2 points per game, while players like Isaiah Jones, Jaylen Jones, Jayson Woodrich, Cooper Craggs, and Nassim Mashhour need to step up to help coach Greg Kampe’s squad find success.