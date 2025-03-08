How to watch today's Arkansas Razorbacks vs Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arkansas vs Mississippi State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (18-12) will look to keep their home winning streak alive as they welcome the No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10).

Mississippi State enters the matchup with a solid 20-10 record but has struggled recently, dropping three of its last four games. Throughout the season, the Bulldogs have secured notable victories over SMU, Memphis, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss (twice), Georgia, and Texas A&M. However, they have also suffered tough losses against Alabama (twice), Kentucky, Auburn, Tennessee, Missouri, and Florida. Josh Hubbard serves as the driving force for Mississippi State, and his performance will be crucial if the Bulldogs hope to secure a road victory against Arkansas.

Meanwhile, Arkansas has been in fine form, winning three of its last four games to improve to 18-12 on the season. The Razorbacks have picked up key wins against Michigan, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas (twice), Missouri, and Vanderbilt. However, they have also endured difficult losses to Baylor, Illinois, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Auburn. For Arkansas to maintain its momentum and strengthen its postseason hopes, Adou Thiero will need to step up with a standout performance against Mississippi State.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Bud Walton Arena Location Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs Mississippi State Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arkansas Razorbacks vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

The Razorbacks faced Vanderbilt on Tuesday and entered halftime with a 43-37 lead. They maintained their dominance in the second half, outscoring the Commodores 47-40 en route to a 90-77 victory. Johnell Davis spearheaded the offense with 21 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Trevon Brazile recorded a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Billy Richmond provided a spark off the bench, chipping in eight points, two rebounds, and two assists.

Mississippi State Bulldogs news & key performers

In their most recent outing against Texas on Tuesday, the Bulldogs found themselves trailing by five points at halftime. Mississippi State mounted a strong comeback to force overtime but ultimately fell short in an 87-82 defeat. Josh Hubbard led the team with 16 points, two rebounds, and two assists, while RJ Melendez contributed 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Off the bench, KeShawn Murphy made an impact with 13 points, seven rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes of action.