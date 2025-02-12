How to watch today's Arkansas Razorbacks vs LSU Tigers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arkansas vs LSU NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The LSU Tigers (12-11) will try to snap their six-game road losing streak when they travel to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (14-9) on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

LSU finds itself near the bottom of the SEC standings with a 1-9 conference record, but they’ll be facing the only team they’ve managed to beat in league play. A month ago, LSU hosted Arkansas and came away with a hard-fought victory, only to drop their next six contests. In that win, Cam Carter delivered a stellar performance, pouring in 27 points while going a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. He also led the team in their most recent loss to Ole Miss, finishing with 16 points.

Meanwhile, Arkansas had a rough start in conference action, enduring a five-game losing streak. However, they’ve turned things around, securing back-to-back road wins against the No. 12 Kentucky and Kansas. Most recently, they nearly pulled off a huge upset against No. 3 Alabama, falling just four points short. Though their 3-7 conference record isn't ideal, they still have four ranked matchups left on their schedule, meaning there’s still plenty of time to make a push for an NCAA Tournament spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. the LSU Tigers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs LSU Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the LSU Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Date Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Bud Walton Arena Location Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs LSU Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the LSU Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Arkansas Razorbacks vs LSU Tigers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

For Arkansas, Zvonimir Ivisic is a unique weapon in the paint. Despite standing at 7’2 and weighing 245 pounds, the sophomore center is dangerous from beyond the arc, having drilled five three-pointers against Alabama. He’s averaging 8.7 PPG and 4.3 RPG, making him a matchup nightmare. The team’s leading scorer, Adou Thiero, is an explosive 6’8 junior, putting up 16.5 PPG and 6.2 RPG. He’s a force in transition and around the rim, though he rarely takes shots from deep, having just nine three-pointers this season. Thiero played a key role in the near-upset of Alabama, finishing with 22 points and six assists. Boogie Fland, a 6’2 freshman with NBA potential, has been a dynamic playmaker, averaging 15.1 PPG while leading the team with 5.7 assists per game.

LSU Tigers news & key performers

Cam Carter is LSU’s go-to scorer, leading the team with 17.0 points per game, while also contributing 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. The 6’3 senior guard is a knockdown shooter, having connected on 55 three-pointers at a 40.4% clip. A former Kansas State standout, Carter has scored in double figures in every SEC game except one. Off the bench, Jordan Sears provides a scoring spark, averaging 13.8 PPG. The 5’11 senior guard was a prolific scorer at UT Martin, where he put up over 21 points per game last season, before transferring to the SEC for his final year. In the frontcourt, Daimion Collins is the Tigers’ top big man, averaging 8.2 PPG and 4.3 RPG at 6’9.