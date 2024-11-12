Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona Wildcats vs UNLV Rebels NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Arizona Wildcats (3-0) aim to extend their perfect start to four straight wins as they host the UNLV Rebels (2-0) on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at McKale Center. The matchup is set to tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

UNLV holds a 4-6 all-time record against Arizona, with their most recent clash occurring in the 2023-24 season, where the Lady Rebels triumphed over the Wildcats with a decisive 72-53 scoreline. This season, Arizona is off to a strong start, boasting a 3-0 record with wins over UT Arlington, Tarleton State, and UC San Diego. Leading the Wildcats is Breya Cunningham, who is averaging an impressive 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, the UNLV women's basketball team earned an 85-71 win against Northern Arizona on Education Day at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday.

Arizona Wildcats vs UNLV Rebels: Date and tip-off time

The Arizona Wildcats and the UNLV Rebels in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Date Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue McKale Center Location Tucson, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs UNLV Rebels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arizona Wildcats vs the UNLV Rebels live on:

Arizona Wildcats team news & key performers

Arizona overcame a challenging game on Sunday at UC San Diego, managing a 65-54 win despite playing most of the second half without Jada Williams. The Wildcats struggled with shooting and committed 23 turnovers as Adia Barnes experimented with various player lineups.

Williams, who scored four points on 1-of-7 shooting and had three turnovers, exited in the third quarter with a possible knee injury after colliding with teammate Paulina Paris with 5:39 left in the period. She remained on the bench with ice on her knee through the fourth quarter.

Breya Cunningham led Arizona, finishing as the team's only double-digit scorer with 16 points and topping the rebounding with nine boards. She was efficient, hitting 7 of her 11 attempts from the field, and contributed on defense with three blocks and three steals.

UNLV Rebels team news & key performers

The Lady Rebels had their second game this season with five or more players scoring in double figures. Amarachi Kimpson led the way, posting 19 points while shooting 7-of-14 from the floor, hitting 3-of-4 free throws, and sinking two shots from beyond the arc.

McKinna Brackens recorded her first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Both Kimpson and Brackens also tallied four steals each, marking a career-high for them in that category. Aaliyah Alexander, Alyssa Brown, and Kiara Jackson each chipped in 11 points against the Lumberjacks.