How to watch today's Arizona Wildcats vs Houston Cougars NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona vs Houston NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

A battle for the top spot in the Big 12 is on deck as No. 6 Houston (20-4) heads to Tucson on Saturday to take on No. 13 Arizona (17-7). Both squads enter the matchup riding three-game winning streaks, eager to strengthen their position in the conference standings.

The Cougars have put together a strong 20-4 campaign, boasting notable victories over BYU, West Virginia, Kansas, and Baylor. However, they've also endured tough losses against Auburn, Alabama, San Diego State, and Texas Tech.

Leading the charge for Houston is L.J. Cryer, a steady force on offense who has been instrumental in their success. A win here could give the Cougars a valuable upper hand in the Big 12 race.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats are hoping to rebound from a tough stretch and get back into the thick of the Big 12 race. Arizona has impressive wins over Cincinnati, West Virginia, Baylor, Iowa State, BYU, and Texas Tech, but they’ve also stumbled against Wisconsin, Duke, UCLA, and Texas Tech.

Their success largely hinges on Caleb Love, the team’s go-to scorer in the backcourt. Love will need to step up in a big way if Arizona hopes to defend its home court.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Wildcats vs. the Houston Cougars NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Arizona Wildcats vs Houston Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The Arizona Wildcats and the Houston Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at McKale Center in Tuscon, AZ.

Date Saturday, February 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue McKale Memorial Center Location Tuscon, AZ

How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs Houston Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arizona Wildcats and the Houston Cougars on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Arizona Wildcats vs Houston Cougars play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Arizona Wildcats team news & key performers

In their last outing, KJ Lewis led the team with 15 points off the bench in a loss to Kansas State. The 6ft 4in sophomore guard has been a spark plug off the bench, contributing 10.5 PPG and 4.7 RPG. He’s an aggressive player who thrives attacking the basket, though he’s made just nine three-pointers all season.

Love, a former All-American, is Arizona's top scorer at 15.8 PPG and 3.3 APG. The 6’4 senior guard has knocked down 58 threes this year, but his outside shooting has been inconsistent, hitting just 30.9% from beyond the arc. He struggled in the loss to Kansas State, managing just six points on 3-of-15 shooting.

Another key piece in the backcourt is Jaden Bradley, who averages 11.9 PPG while leading the team with 3.8 APG. The 6ft 3in junior guard provides a steady scoring presence and is a key facilitator in the offense.

Houston Cougars news & key performers

In their most recent outing, Cryer paced the team with 14 points in a victory over Baylor. The 6ft 1in senior guard is Houston’s top scoring threat, averaging 14.3 PPG while shooting 41.0% from deep. He’s also Houston’s most reliable outside shooter, sinking 68 three-pointers this season. Cryer has been on fire lately, scoring at least 14 points in each of his last five games, including a 22-point performance against Texas Tech.

Another key contributor is Emanuel Sharp, who recently returned from an ankle injury. In his first game back, he chipped in 10 points against Baylor. The 6ft 3in sophomore guard is putting up 12.3 PPG this season while knocking down 51 threes.

In the frontcourt, J’Wan Roberts provides a strong presence inside. The 6ft 8in, 235-pound senior forward has been with Houston for four seasons, bringing experience and toughness to the lineup. He's averaging 11.7 PPG and 6.5 RPG, serving as the team's most reliable post player.