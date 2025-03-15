How to watch today's Arizona Wildcats vs Houston Cougars NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona vs Houston NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Arizona Wildcats (21-11) and Houston Cougars (29-4) are set to clash on Saturday at T-Mobile Center in a high-stakes college basketball showdown.

Arizona has been a mixed bag in recent weeks, struggling with inconsistency down the stretch. The Wildcats dropped five of their final eight regular-season contests, ultimately finishing third in the Big 12 standings. Among their setbacks were losses to powerhouse programs like Houston, Iowa State, and Kansas. However, they managed to avenge one of those defeats, knocking off the Jayhawks 88-77 in the quarterfinals before eking out a hard-fought victory over Texas Tech in the semis.

On the other hand, Houston has been one of the most dominant teams in the nation. The Cougars ripped off 13 straight wins before suffering a narrow overtime loss to Texas Tech, but they quickly bounced back to secure ten consecutive victories, locking up the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. Along the way, Houston took down ranked opponents, including Arizona, Iowa State, and Texas Tech. Their tournament run has been just as impressive, as they cruised past Colorado and BYU to book their spot in the final.

Arizona Wildcats vs Houston Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats and the Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Center Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs Houston Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wildcats and the Cougars on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Arizona Wildcats team news & key performers

Arizona's semifinal triumph was fueled by a stellar performance from Caleb Love, who erupted for 27 points to propel the Wildcats into the championship game in their first year as a Big 12 member. They also benefited from Texas Tech's injury woes, as star forward JT Toppin, who had torched them for 20.5 points per game in their previous meetings, was under the weather and limited to just 11 points. KJ Lewis provided a spark off the bench, chipping in 15 points.

Houston Cougars news & key performers

Meanwhile, Houston showed its firepower in the semifinals, with Emanuel Sharp leading the charge with 26 points and LJ Cryer adding 20. The Cougars all but locked up a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament despite missing their top rebounder, J’Wan Roberts, who was sidelined with a sprained ankle.