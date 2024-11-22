How to watch today's Arizona Wildcats vs Duke Blue Devils NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona versus Duke NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Duke Blue Devils (3-1) and Arizona Wildcats (2-1) are set to clash in NCAAB action on Friday at the McKale Center. Tip-off in Tucson, Arizona, is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET.

The Arizona Wildcats enter this matchup with a 2-1 record, coming off a tough 103-88 loss to Wisconsin in their previous outing. Arizona trailed 55-44 at halftime and conceded another 48 points in the second half. The Wildcats struggled with efficiency, shooting 37.8% from the field, just 17.4% from beyond the arc, and converting 70% of their free throws. Jaden Bradley was the standout performer for Arizona, finishing with 22 points and six rebounds despite the loss.

On the other hand, the Duke Blue Devils improved to 3-1 this season following a dominant 86-35 victory over Wofford. Duke controlled the game from the start, taking a commanding 51-14 lead at halftime and allowing just 21 points in the second half. The Blue Devils shot an impressive 48.4% from the field, 42.1% from three-point range, and a stellar 90.9% at the charity stripe. Tyrese Proctor led the charge for Duke, contributing 15 points and three rebounds in the commanding win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Wildcats vs. Duke Blue Devils NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Arizona Wildcats vs Duke Blue Devils: Date and tip-off time

The Arizona Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Date Friday, November 22, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue McKale Center Location Tucson, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs Duke Blue Devils on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arizona Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils live on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Arizona Wildcats vs Duke Blue Devils play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Arizona Wildcats team news & key performers

For the Arizona Wildcats, the offense is led by Caleb Love, who averaged 18.0 points per game last season. Although he's off to a slower start this year, shooting just 35.1% from the field on 12.3 attempts per game, his ability to catch fire at any moment makes him a constant threat.

Junior guard Jaden Bradley has been efficient, averaging 14.7 points on 50% shooting, while sophomore guard KJ Lewis adds 12.3 points per game. In the frontcourt, junior forward Tobe Awaka has been a force, putting up 10.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per contest. Senior forward Trey Townsend contributes a steady 9.3 points per game, rounding out Arizona's balanced attack.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

The Duke Blue Devils boast a solid mix of experienced guards and exciting new talent. Returning stars Tyrese Proctor (12.8 PPG) and Caleb Foster (9.8 PPG) provide stability in the backcourt, while freshman guard Kon Knueppel has made an immediate impact, averaging 14.8 points per game.

At forward, Cooper Flagg has lived up to the hype as a top NBA Draft prospect, averaging 16.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest. Duke's frontcourt is bolstered by transfer players Mason Gillis (6.3 PPG) and Maliq Brown (6.3 RPG), along with 7-foot-2 freshman center Khaman Maluach, who is contributing 9.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Coach Jon Scheyer has assembled a deep and dynamic squad.