How to watch today's Arizona Wildcats vs Arizona State Sun Devils NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 24 Arizona Wildcats (19-10) will defend their home court in Big 12 action as they face off against in-state rivals, the Arizona State Sun Devils (13-16), on Tuesday at 11:00 pm ET.

Arizona State had a promising start to the season but has struggled since early January. The Sun Devils kicked off with a strong 10-3 record, suffering defeats only to Gonzaga, Florida, and BYU in that stretch. However, their momentum took a hit as they went 2-5 in the next seven games, with wins over West Virginia and Colorado but setbacks against Kansas, Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, and Iowa State. Things only got tougher, as Arizona State managed just one victory in their next eight outings—a lone triumph over Kansas State—while falling to Arizona, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU, Houston, and BYU. Through 28 games, they stood at 13-15.

On the flip side, Arizona has had its fair share of rough patches but remains in solid form overall. The Wildcats opened the season 4-5, taking losses against Duke, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and UCLA. They rebounded with victories over Samford, Central Michigan, TCU, Cincinnati, West Virginia, UCF, and Baylor before another setback against Texas Tech. A strong run followed with wins over Oklahoma State, Colorado, Iowa State, Arizona State, BYU, and Texas Tech. However, they recently hit a 2-3 skid, with wins against Baylor and Utah but losses to Kansas State, Houston, and BYU, giving them a 19-9 record across 28 contests.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Wildcats vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Arizona Wildcats vs Arizona State Sun Devils: Date and tip-off time

The Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT at McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Date Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT Venue McKale Memorial Center Location Tucson, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs Arizona State Sun Devils on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arizona Wildcats vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Arizona Wildcats vs Arizona State Sun Devils play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

For the Wildcats, Jaden Bradley led the way with 18 points in their most recent game. Caleb Love is Arizona's top scorer, averaging 16.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Bradley (11.6 points, 3.8 assists), Trey Townsend (eight points, 3.9 rebounds), KJ Lewis (10.4 points, 4.6 boards), and Anthony Dell'Orso (7.7 points) add depth to the scoring attack. Arizona also counts on contributions from Motiejus Krivas, Tobe Awaka, Henri Veesaar, and Carter Bryant in their rotation under head coach Tommy Lloyd.

Arizona State Sun Devils news & key performers

In their last outing, Joson Sanon led the Sun Devils with 28 points. Arizona State averages 73.9 points per game, ranking 187th nationally in scoring offense. They pull down 34.4 rebounds per contest (229th) while dishing out 13.1 assists per game. Defensively, they've struggled, sitting 276th in the country by allowing 75.1 points per game. Sanon is one of five Sun Devils scoring in double figures, contributing 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Alston Mason (12.7 points, four assists), Basheed Jihad (12 points, 5.4 rebounds), and BJ Freeman (13.7 points, 3.9 boards) provide additional scoring punch. Adam Miller (10.2 points), Jayden Quaintance (9.4 points), Amier Ali, Shawn Phillips Jr., and Austin Nunez also see significant minutes under head coach Bobby Hurley. As a team, Arizona State shoots 44.1% from the field.