Tuesday’s showdown between Houston and Arizona State features two teams heading in opposite directions. The No. 5 Cougars (21-4) come in red-hot, riding a four-game winning streak, including a hard-fought 62-58 triumph over Arizona. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils (12-13) have struggled in conference play, though they’ve shown flashes of potential throughout the season.

Houston is in prime position to claim another dominant victory, backed by elite defense and consistent form. The Cougars are rolling through Big 12 competition, boasting a 13-1 conference record and leading the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 57.3 PPG. That defensive intensity will pose a major challenge for Arizona State’s offense.

On the flip side, the Sun Devils have a chance to play spoiler, using their home-court edge and recent performances as motivation. Despite their rocky run in conference action, Arizona State has managed to pull off impressive wins, including a notable victory over West Virginia earlier this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona State Sun Devils vs Houston Cougars NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs Houston Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Houston Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Date Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Desert Financial Arena Location Tempe, Arizona

How to watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs Houston Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arizona State Sun Devils vs. the Houston Cougars on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Arizona State Sun Devils vs Houston Cougars play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Arizona State Sun Devils team news & key performers

In their most recent outing, Arizona State fell at home to TCU, despite a 21-point performance from BJ Freeman. The 6’6 senior guard is the team’s leading scorer and top outside shooter, averaging 13.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 2.6 APG. He’s connected on 51 three-pointers, hitting 35.9% from deep. Freeman was an offensive force at Milwaukee last season, where he averaged over 21 PPG before transferring to Arizona State.

Alston Mason runs the point for the Sun Devils, leading the squad with 3.9 APG while adding 12.4 PPG. The 6’2 senior guard put up 25 points and five assists in a recent loss to Oklahoma State. The frontcourt anchor is Basheer Jihad, a 6’9, 240-pound senior who contributes 12.1 PPG and 5.8 RPG.

Houston Cougars news & key performers

In the win over Arizona Wildcats, Milos Uzan played a pivotal role, pouring in 19 points and dishing out five assists. The 6’4 junior point guard is the team’s best facilitator, leading the way with 4.9 APG. While Houston is packed with perimeter firepower, Uzan isn’t the most lethal shooter, but he’s the team’s best playmaker, setting up his teammates for scoring opportunities. He’s averaging 10.4 PPG in his first year with the Sun Devils after transferring from Oklahoma.

The Cougars’ top scoring threat is L.J. Cryer, a 6’1 senior guard who averages 14.3 PPG and is the team’s most dangerous three-point shooter, having knocked down 71 triples at a 40.8% clip. Emanuel Sharp is another reliable perimeter shooter—the 6’3 junior guard rounds out the backcourt, chipping in 11.8 PPG. In the frontcourt, J’Wan Roberts is the team’s most dominant big man. The 6’8, 235-pound senior is in his fifth season with the Cougars, averaging 11.6 PPG and 6.4 RPG.