Argentina vs Venezuela: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Argentina will look to wrap up their run of home CONMEBOL qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup on a winning note when they welcome Venezuela to face them at El Monumental in Buenos Aires on Friday.

La Albiceleste are already in the hat for next month's draw, with Lionel Messi looking to claim victory in December to finally get his hands on the biggest prize in world football - and they'll aim to come past their eliminated visitors with little in the way of trouble.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Argentina roster Goalkeepers Armani, Musso, Rulli Defenders Otamendi, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Molina, Montiel, Foyth, Quarta, F. Carboni Midfielders Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Palacios, Ocampos, Lanzini, Mac Allister, V. Carboni, Garnacho, Romero, Soule Forwards Messi, A. Correa, J. Correa, Alvarez, Boye, Geralnik, Paz

Unbeaten across 2021 and in their richest vein of form since they arguably came up short at Brazil 2014, Argentina will head to the tournament among the firm favourites, with France, Brazil and England.

Lionel Messi won't want to miss a moment - and while the Paris Saint-Germain man's club form is lacking, he seldom lets the side down when it comes to this level.

Predicted Argentina starting XI: Armani; Molina, Otamendi, Quarta, Tagliafico; De Paul, Rodriguez, Paredes; Messi, J. Correa, Di Maria.

Position Venezuela roster Goalkeepers Farinez, Romo, Graterol Defenders Rosales, Hernandez, Chancellor, Mago, Ferraresi, O. Gonzalez, La Mantia, Mejias, Makoun, Navarro Midfielders Rincon, Otero, Machis, Murillo, Soteldo, Savarino, Herrera, Casseres, Jose Martinez, L. Gonzalez, Chacon, Segovia Forwards Rondon, Josef Martinez, Aristeguieta

Another cycle, another World Cup without Venezuela, who arguably are the biggest nation to have never made the showpiece tournament.

Jose Pekerman will still want his side to finish on a high note, however, and he'll expect La Vinotinto to give a good account of themselves against their heavyweight hosts.

Predicted Venezuela starting XI: Farinez; Rosales, Chancellor, Ferraresi, Gonzalez; Jose Martinez, Rincon; Machis, Otero, Soteldo; Rondon

Last five results

Argentina results Venezuela results Argentina 1-0 Colombia (Feb 1) Uruguay 4-1 Venezuela(Feb 1) Chile 1-2 Argentina (Jan 27) Venezuela 4-1 Bolivia (Jan 28) Argentina 0-0 Brazil (Nov 16 2021) Venezuela 1–2 Peru (Nov 16 2021) Uruguay 0-1 Argentina (Nov 12 2021) Ecuador 1-0 Venezuela (Nov 11 2021) Argentina 1-0 Peru (Oct 14 2021) Chile 3-0 Venezuela (Oct 14 2021)

Head-to-head