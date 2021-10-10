Argentina vs Uruguay: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Argentina hosts Uruguay looking to move one step closer to Qatar 2022 as World Cup qualifying continues in South America.

Watch Argentina vs Uruguay on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Lionel Messi will become only the fifth men's player to score 80 or more international goals if he nets against Uruguay and will be looking to extend his record as the highest scorer in CONMEBOL history.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Argentina vs Uruguay Date October 10, 2021 Times 7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), this year's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream fubo Sports Network 2 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Argentina roster Goalkeepers Armani, E Martinez, Andrada, Musso Defenders Otamendi, Acuna, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Montiel, Foyth, Quarta, Molina, Romero, Lissandro Martinez, Medina Midfielders Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, A Correa, Palacios, Dominguez, Gomez Forwards Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Gonzalez, J Correa, Alario, Alvarez

Argentina is in a good position in World Cup qualifying despite being held to a scoreless draw in its last game.

Only Brazil sits above Argentina in the table, but both teams have a game in hand on their opponents after September's clash was suspended due to confusion over coronavirus protocols.

Predicted Argentina starting XI: E Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Paredes, Lo Celso; Di Maria, Messi, Gomez; Lautaro.

Position Uruguay roster Goalkeepers Muslera, Campana, Rochet Defenders Gimenez, Godin, Araujo, Gonzalez, Vina, Coates, Piquerez, Caceres Midfielders Vecino, Bentancur, de la Cruz, Nandez, De Arrascaeta, Pereiro, Torreira, Valverde, Gorriaran Forwards Suarez, Rodriguez, Nunes, Torres, Cavani, Martinez

Luis Suarez is set to face former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi with all eyes watching how the pair interact before, during and after the game.

Suarez should partner Cavani in attack, with the Uruguay front two having scored more than 100 international goals combined.

Predicted Uruguay starting XI: Muslera; Nandez, Godin, Gimenez, Vina; Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino, De Arrascaeta; Suarez, Cavani.

Recent results and head-to-head

Last five results

Argentina results Uruguay results Paraguay 0-0 Argentina (Oct 7) Uruguay 0-0 Colombia (Oct 8) Argentina 3-0 Bolivia (Sep 10) Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador (Sep 9) Brazil P-P Argentina (Sep 5) Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia (Sep 5) Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (Sep 3) Peru 1-1 Uruguay (Sep 3) Argentina 1-0 Brazil (Jul 11) Uruguay 0-0 Colombia (2-4 pens) (Jul 3)

Head-to-head