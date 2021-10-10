Argentina vs Uruguay: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Argentina hosts Uruguay looking to move one step closer to Qatar 2022 as World Cup qualifying continues in South America.
Lionel Messi will become only the fifth men's player to score 80 or more international goals if he nets against Uruguay and will be looking to extend his record as the highest scorer in CONMEBOL history.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Argentina vs Uruguay
|Date
|October 10, 2021
|Times
|7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|fubo Sports Network 2
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Argentina roster
|Goalkeepers
|Armani, E Martinez, Andrada, Musso
|Defenders
|Otamendi, Acuna, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Montiel, Foyth, Quarta, Molina, Romero, Lissandro Martinez, Medina
|Midfielders
|Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, A Correa, Palacios, Dominguez, Gomez
|Forwards
|Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Gonzalez, J Correa, Alario, Alvarez
Argentina is in a good position in World Cup qualifying despite being held to a scoreless draw in its last game.
Only Brazil sits above Argentina in the table, but both teams have a game in hand on their opponents after September's clash was suspended due to confusion over coronavirus protocols.
Predicted Argentina starting XI: E Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Paredes, Lo Celso; Di Maria, Messi, Gomez; Lautaro.
|Position
|Uruguay roster
|Goalkeepers
|Muslera, Campana, Rochet
|Defenders
|Gimenez, Godin, Araujo, Gonzalez, Vina, Coates, Piquerez, Caceres
|Midfielders
|Vecino, Bentancur, de la Cruz, Nandez, De Arrascaeta, Pereiro, Torreira, Valverde, Gorriaran
|Forwards
|Suarez, Rodriguez, Nunes, Torres, Cavani, Martinez
Luis Suarez is set to face former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi with all eyes watching how the pair interact before, during and after the game.
Suarez should partner Cavani in attack, with the Uruguay front two having scored more than 100 international goals combined.
Predicted Uruguay starting XI: Muslera; Nandez, Godin, Gimenez, Vina; Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino, De Arrascaeta; Suarez, Cavani.
Recent results and head-to-head
Last five results
|Argentina results
|Uruguay results
|Paraguay 0-0 Argentina (Oct 7)
|Uruguay 0-0 Colombia (Oct 8)
|Argentina 3-0 Bolivia (Sep 10)
|Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador (Sep 9)
|Brazil P-P Argentina (Sep 5)
|Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia (Sep 5)
|Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (Sep 3)
|Peru 1-1 Uruguay (Sep 3)
|Argentina 1-0 Brazil (Jul 11)
|Uruguay 0-0 Colombia (2-4 pens) (Jul 3)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|6/18/2021
|Argentina 1-0 Uruguay
|11/18/2019
|Argentina 2-2 Uruguay
|8/31/2017
|Uruguay 0-0 Argentina
|9/2/2016
|Argentina 1-0 Uruguay
|6/16/2015
|Argentina 1-0 Uruguay