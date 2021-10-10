Argentina vs Uruguay: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ronan Murphy
Oct 10, 2021 20:30 UTC +00:00
Argentina is undefeated so far in qualifying and is hoping to pick up another three points on the road to Qatar

Argentina hosts Uruguay looking to move one step closer to Qatar 2022 as World Cup qualifying continues in South America.

Lionel Messi will become only the fifth men's player to score 80 or more international goals if he nets against Uruguay and will be looking to extend his record as the highest scorer in CONMEBOL history.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Argentina vs Uruguay
Date October 10, 2021
Times 7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT
TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Argentina roster
Goalkeepers Armani, E Martinez, Andrada, Musso
Defenders Otamendi, Acuna, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Montiel, Foyth, Quarta, Molina, Romero, Lissandro Martinez, Medina
Midfielders Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, A Correa, Palacios, Dominguez, Gomez
Forwards Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Gonzalez, J Correa, Alario, Alvarez

Argentina is in a good position in World Cup qualifying despite being held to a scoreless draw in its last game.

Only Brazil sits above Argentina in the table, but both teams have a game in hand on their opponents after September's clash was suspended due to confusion over coronavirus protocols.

Predicted Argentina starting XI: E Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Paredes, Lo Celso; Di Maria, Messi, Gomez; Lautaro.

Position Uruguay roster
Goalkeepers Muslera, Campana, Rochet
Defenders Gimenez, Godin, Araujo, Gonzalez, Vina, Coates, Piquerez, Caceres
Midfielders Vecino, Bentancur, de la Cruz, Nandez, De Arrascaeta, Pereiro, Torreira, Valverde, Gorriaran
Forwards Suarez, Rodriguez, Nunes, Torres, Cavani, Martinez

Luis Suarez is set to face former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi with all eyes watching how the pair interact before, during and after the game.

Suarez should partner Cavani in attack, with the Uruguay front two having scored more than 100 international goals combined.

Predicted Uruguay starting XI: Muslera; Nandez, Godin, Gimenez, Vina; Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino, De Arrascaeta; Suarez, Cavani.

Recent results and head-to-head

Last five results

Argentina results Uruguay results
Paraguay 0-0 Argentina (Oct 7) Uruguay 0-0 Colombia (Oct 8)
Argentina 3-0 Bolivia (Sep 10) Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador (Sep 9)
Brazil P-P Argentina (Sep 5) Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia (Sep 5)
Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (Sep 3) Peru 1-1 Uruguay (Sep 3)
Argentina 1-0 Brazil (Jul 11) Uruguay 0-0 Colombia (2-4 pens) (Jul 3)

Head-to-head

Date Result
6/18/2021 Argentina 1-0 Uruguay
11/18/2019 Argentina 2-2 Uruguay
8/31/2017 Uruguay 0-0 Argentina
9/2/2016 Argentina 1-0 Uruguay
6/16/2015 Argentina 1-0 Uruguay