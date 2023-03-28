Argentina vs Curacao: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch and stream Argentina vs Curacao international friendly on TV and online in the United States.

Argentina are set to welcome Curacao for an international friendly to be played at the Unique Mother of Cities Stadium on Tuesday.

Preparing at the training centre that will now be known as 'Lionel Andres Messi', La Albiceleste defeated Panama 2-0 in another friendly in their first game after winning the 2022 World Cup as Messi struck his 800th career goal.

The visitors arrive in Santiago del Estero having lost 2-0 to Canada to finish third in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League.

Argentina vs Curacao date & kick-off time

Game: Argentina vs Curacao Date: March 28, 2023 Kick-off: 7:30pm EDT Venue: Unique Mother of Cities Stadium, Santiago del Estero

How to watch Argentina vs Curacao on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the match is available to stream live on Fanatiz.

Argentina team news & squad

It would be no surprise to see Lionel Scaloni name a changed XI from the Panama win, although Messi will surely start as the PSG star seeks his 100th international goal.

21-year-old Thiago Almada is likely to be handed a start having scored off the bench the last time around, while Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Leandro Paredes and Lisandro Martinez will be expecting to return to the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Lautaro Blanco, Facundo Buonanotte, Valentin Carboni and Maximo Perrone are all aiming for their first senior appearances with Argentina.

Argentina possible XI: Rulli; Montiel, Pezzella, Li. Martinez, Acuna; Almada, Paredes, Palacios; Messi, La. Martinez, Dybala

Position Players Goalkeepers Armani, Rulli, E. Martinez Defenders Foyth, Montiel, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Tgaliafico, Acuna, Blanco, Molina, Perez, Pezzella, Romero Midfielders Paredes, Rodriguez, Fernandez, Buonanotte, Almada, Lo Celso, Mac Allister, Carboni, Perrone, Palacios, De Paul Forwards Di Maria, Correa, Buendia, Alvarez, Garnacho, Gonzalez, Messi, Dybala, La. Martinez, Gomez

Curacao team news & squad

Jurien Gaari's red card against Canada will be inconsequential for the friendly, but Brandley Kuwas is a doubt after being taken off injured in the Concacaf Nations League showdown.

Jeremy Antonisse is likely to come in place of Kuwas on the right side of the attack, with brothers Juninho and Leandro Bacuna in midfield, and ex-Everton right-back Cuco Martina as captain.

Curacao possible XI: Room; Martina, Gaari, Van Eijma, Floranus; L. Bacuna, Anita, J. Bacuna; Antonisse, Janga, Gorre