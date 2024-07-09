Argentina vs Canada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa America 2024 semi-final

How to watch the Copa America match between Argentina and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina and Canada will be playing their penultimate match at 2024 Copa America when they clash at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.

However, both sides will want to feature in the final showdown rather than in the third-place play-off as the victors will play against the winners of the other semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina vs Canada kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

The 2024 Copa America semi-final match between Argentina and Canada will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, July 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Argentina vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Copa America semi-final match between Argentina and Canada will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Univision, TUDN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez will lead the line, with Angel Di Maria and Julian Alvarez available as options from the bench.

Penalty shootout hero against Ecuador in the quarter-finals, Emiliano Martinez will man in goal behind a familiar back-four of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico.

Alexis Mac Allister and Giovani Lo Celso should marshal the midfield.

Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Lo Celso, Gonzalez; Messi, La. Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Rulli, E. Martinez Defenders: Martinez Quarta, Tagliafico, Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romero, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Molina Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Palacios, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, Carboni, Fernandez Forwards: Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria, Gonzalez, Garnacho, La. Martinez

Canada team news

Inter Milan attacker Tajon Buchanan is a major doubt after picking up a knock in training ahead of Canada's quarter-final against Venezuela.

Head coach Jesse Marsch may go in for an unchanged line-up. Cyle Larin will feature upfront, with Richie Laryea and Jacob Shaffelburg supporting from the wide areas.

Like Emi Martinez, Maxime Crepeau stopped two penalties in the shootout in the last-eight.

Canada possible XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Osorio, Eustaquio; Laryea, David, Shaffelburg; Larin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, St Clair, McGill Defenders: Johnston, De Fougerolles, Miller, Waterman, Cornelius, Bombito, Davies, Laryea, Ahmed, Hiebert Midfielders: Piette, Eustaquio, Kone, Osorio, Choiniere Forwards: Larin, David, Bair, Russell-Rowe, Shaffelburg, Buchanan, Millar, Oluwaseyi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Argentina and Canada across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 20, 2024 Argentina 2-0 Canada Copa America May 24, 2010 Argentina 5-0 Canada International Friendly October 16, 1975 Canada 0-2 Argentina Pan American Games August 6, 1971 Argentina 2-0 Canada Pan American Games

