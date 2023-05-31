Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between Argentina and Nigeria, as well as kick-off time and team news

Argentina will take on Nigeria in the round-of-16 fixture of the U20 World Cup at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on Wednesday. The South American team won all three of their group stage games to qualify for the knockout stage as the group toppers. On the other hand, Nigeria won their first two fixtures before losing 2-0 to Brazil to end up second.

Argentina have scored a total of 10 goals from their first three games at the World Cup. They are the clear favourites to progress further based on form but Nigeria will pose a difficult challenge.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina vs Nigeria kick-off time

Date: May 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 5pm EDT Venue: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario

The U20 World Cup round-of-16 fixture between Argentina and Nigeria will be played on Wednesday, May 31. Kick-off is at 5pm EDT in the US.

How to watch Argentina vs Nigeria online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown on FOX and fubo in the United States. The match highlights will be made available on these platforms after the full-time whistle.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

Center-back Tomas Aviles will return to the matchday squad after missing the previous game due to receiving two bookings in the victory against Guatemala. Federico Redondo filled in as a replacement and it remains to be seen if he will return to the bench.

Up front, Alejo Veliz has scored three goals so far and is the leading scorer for Argentina in the tournament. He will once again lead the line in the knockout stage.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gomes Gerth, Lavagnino, Claa Defenders: Gomez, Di Lollo, Barco, Vega, Giay Midfielders: Perrone, Miramon, Tanlongo, Redondo, Infantino, Carboni, Aguirre, Soule, Gauto, Romero Forwards: Veliz, Maestro Puch

Nigeria team news

Nigeria have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial round-of-16 fixture against Argentina.

The African team is likely to be unchanged from their lineups in the group stage. Salim Lawal, Samson Lawal and Jude Sunday have all scored one goal each for their team and will be looking to increase their tally.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Aniagboso, Nwosu, Utoblo Defenders: Fredrick, Bameyi, SF Lawal, Ogwuche, Agbalaka, Israel, Njoku, Augustine Midfielders: Eletu, Daga, S. Lawal, Nadi, Ibrahim Forwards: Jude, Sarki, Emmanuel, K. Ibrahim, John

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2005 Argentina 2-1 Nigeria U20 World Cup

