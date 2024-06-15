How to watch today's Utah Archers vs Carolina Chaos Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Utah Archers and the Carolina Chaos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Utah Archers and the Carolina Chaos are set to face off in a high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse game on June 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

After losing to Denver in overtime, Utah is having a hard time and needs a win badly to get back on track. Whereas the Carolina has won two games in a row: one against the Redwoods and one against the Atlas in Charlotte.

The Chaos has done successfully against the Archers in the past. They beat their other two Western competitors in the first two weeks, so if they can keep this up on Saturday night, they will be in a great place to lead the West.

The Carolina Western is effective with two wins and one loss and an overall 40 points scored during the tournament. A great Shooting Average of about 37 showed how effectively they hit their targets every time. The Utah Archers, on the other hand, played effectively too, with one win, one loss, and an overall score of 29 points.

Utah Archers vs Carolina Chaos: Date and Kick-off Time

The Utah Archers will take on the Carolina Chaos to start a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse matchup on 15 June 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Villanova Stadium, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date 15 June 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Venue Villanova Stadium Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Utah Archers vs Carolina Chaos Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Utah Archers and the Carolina Chaos live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Utah Archers vs Carolina Chaos Team News

Utah Archers Team News

Connor Fields scored 8 points in 2 sports, with 7 one-point goals as well as 1 assist.

Brett Dobson saved 36 times in 2 games achieving a 56% save rate with a 13.8 goals-against average.

Faceoff specialist Mike Sisselberger won 62% of 60 faceoffs and collected 26 groundballs.

Carolina Chaos Team News

Josh Byrne scored 10 points including 3 one-point goals as well as 7 assists in 3 games.

Austin Kaut saved 37 times in three games using a 55% save rate with a 12.9 goals-against average.

Nick Rowlett won 34% of his 77 faceoffs and grabbed 15 groundballs.