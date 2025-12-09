How to buy Arab Cup quarter-final 2025 tickets: Dates, teams, prices & more

As thrilling as the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 has been over the past several weeks, the excitement and the energy reach a new high as the tournament approaches its climax.

With the quarter-finals set to begin on 11 December, the four remaining powerhouse teams, which have each battled fiercely and with honour for their place, will go head-to-head. The knockout stage now looms, and with it, every match becomes a must-watch showdown between teams including Morocco, Syria, Palestine, and Jordan. The anticipation is electric, and the stakes have never been higher.

So whether you're following your team on their quest for the trophy or simply eager to enjoy world-class football that keeps you on the edge of your seat, GOAL brings you everything you need to know to secure your tickets.

What teams are qualified for the Arab Cup quarter-finals?

Both Syria and Palestine from Group A secured their quarter-final spots after their Sunday clash ended in a goalless draw, with Palestine topping the group on goal difference.

From Group B, Morocco and Saudi Arabia also advanced, with Morocco finishing first after a 1‑0 win over the hosts, who progressed as runners-up.

In Group C, Jordan booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 3‑1 win over Kuwait, while the remaining teams in the group are still battling for the second spot.

Meanwhile, Group D’s quarterfinalists are yet to be decided, as the final matches will determine which teams join the already qualified sides in the knockout stage in hopes to reach the Arab Cup final.

When are the Arab Cup quarter-finals?

Date Match Location Tickets 11 December 2025, 18:30 Morocco vs. Syria Al-Rayyan, Khalifa International Stadium Tickets 11 December 2025, 21:30 Palestine vs. KSA Lusail, Lusail Stadium Tickets 12 December 2025, 18:30 Jordan vs. 2D Al-Rayyan, Education City Stadium Tickets 12 December 2025, 21:30 1D vs 2C Al Khor, Al Bayt Stadium Tickets

How to buy FIFA Arab Cup quarter-final tickets?

Tickets for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 quarter-finals are available across different price categories to suit a range of fans.

General admission on official ticketing platforms like the FIFA website starts at QAR 60 for Category 1 and QAR 40 for Category 2, while more affordable options, including Category 3 and accessible tickets, begin at QAR 25.

Due to high demand, securing tickets through official channels can be challenging, so fans may need to rely on trusted secondary platforms like StubHub to find available seats starting from QAR 17 and enjoy the knockout stage action.

For fans seeking a premium experience, hospitality packages remain available, offering guaranteed entry along with added benefits such as catering and exclusive access.

Can I buy resale tickets for the Arab Cup quarter-final tickets?

Secondary platforms like StubHub can be another option for securing tickets when official channels sell out.

Always compare prices across different sites and check seller guarantees to ensure the tickets are authentic. Be aware that tickets on secondary platforms are subject to fluctuating prices based on availability.

High-demand matches can sell out quickly, so it’s important to act fast once you find suitable options. Most tickets for major events in Qatar are digital, so make sure you have the necessary apps or information ready for smooth entry.

Where will the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 be played?

Qatar is hosting the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, with 32 matches taking place in 6 stadiums in 4 different cities.

The Lusail Stadium will host the final. Owned by the Qatar Football Association, it is the largest stadium in Qatar and the Middle East by capacity and the second largest in Asia after the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea.

The Lusail Stadium was one of eight venues built for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and hosted the World Cup final game between Argentina and France, with a crowd of 88,966 attending. It is located about 20 kilometres north of Doha, in the city of Lusail.

The full list of FIFA Arab Cup 2025 venues (and their capacities) is as follows: