Antony makes Man Utd history after extending scoring run with superb finish vs Everton

Antony wrote his name in Manchester United's history books after extending his recent scoring run with a superb goal against Everton on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian has been an instant hit at Old Trafford since his big-money summer switch from Ajax. He netted on his debut as United secured a 3-1 home win over Arsenal and scored a spectacular goal in their subsequent derby defeat to Manchester City, solidifying his place in Erik ten Hag's starting XI in the process. Antony scored again away at Everton, producing another trademark finish to cancel out Alex Iwobi's early opener.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year's latest effort saw him set a new club record, as he is now the first United player in history to net in his first three Premier League appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? The United star will hope to retain his place when Ten Hag's side return to Europa League action at home to Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.