Another blow for France! Amandine Henry set to miss Women's World Cup with calf injury

Former France captain, Amandine Henry, has been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup due to a calf injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French national team announced in an official statement that star midfielder, Henry, has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup after sustaining a calf injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Lyon superstar is the latest to be ruled out of the France World Cup squad after winger Delphine Cascarino and star striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto. The 33-year-old has been capped 93 times for France and made her return to the side after two and a half year absence after raising concerns about ex-French manager, Corinne Diacre.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleues have announced Aissatou Tounkara as Henry's replacement and they will be heading to the other side of the world for the World Cup.