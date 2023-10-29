'Do you want me to explain it again?!' - Angry Erik ten Hag loses patience with journalist after being asked why he picked Jonny Evans & Harry Maguire over Raphael Varane against Man City

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gave an angry response when asked why he had left Raphael Varane out of the derby defeat by Manchester City.

Ten Hag got angry after derby defeat

Manager asked twice about Varane decision

Defended bringing off Hojlund

WHAT HAPPENED? The manager left the serial-winning Frenchman on the bench and fielded Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans instead. Evans, 35, struggled to mark Erling Haaland and was powerless to stop wave after wave of City attacks. The Dutchman defended his decision to leave Varane out and when he was asked again he snapped back.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I said it from the start I just explained it, the question of why. Do you want me to explain it again?" Ten Hag said during the press conference. "When you face City, they will go up to press and then to play with Rafa and Maguire on the left that can give problems and then you end up kicking long balls. He is better on the right Harry, especially against teams pressing high and then you have to step in on the left, especially against Alvarez."

When first asked about his decision, the Dutchman said: "They [Evans and Maguire] played very well, Onana played a good game but you know they come under pressures and no one will be surprised and I need the players on the left side who can make angles and to step in and you have to step in to get the press on them and I think they did this very well."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag refused to discuss the decision to award City a penalty for a foul by Rasmus Hojlund on Rodri, repeating several times: "No comment". He also explained why he took the 20-year-old striker off to a chorus of boos from United fans. "I have to protect Rasmus and I have to protect the team. He is putting so much effort in pressing, in the transitions and when we are losing the game 2-0, he is not used to three games in a week so I have to protect him and the team. We have bench players, Mason Mount and Garnacho, he can change games."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils will look to dust themselves down after the derby defeat when they host Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. They beat the Magpies in the final of last year's competition.