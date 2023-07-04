Angel Di Maria deserves the same recognition as Lionel Messi, claims Argentine World Cup-winning manager

Cesar Luis Menotti has heaped praise on Angel Di Maria and insisted that the winger deserves the same praise as Argentine skipper Lionel Messi.

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger was in sensational form at the Qatar World Cup and played a key role in helping La Albiceleste capture their third global crown, breaking a 36-year-old drought. Previously, he had scored in the 2021 Copa America final against Brazil and also in the 2022 Finalissima against Italy before finding the net against France in the World Cup final. While El Fideo is much loved by the fans after shining for the national team in crucial matches, Menotti, the manager who led Argentina to their first World Cup title in 1978, believes that the former Real Madrid winger deserves to be on the same pedestal with the likes of Messi, Diego Maradona and Mario Kempes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's the player who deserves the same recognition of the great footballers. I put him on the same level as Kempes, as Maradona, as Messi. For me, he's the player who has represented like no one else Argentinian football in every place he has gone to," the former Argentina manager said in an interview with Super Deportivo on Radio Villa Trinidad 97.9.

"Wherever you go, Di Maria played there... those who understand soccer respect him in an incredible manner, and those who know him love him a lot. I was happier for him than for me. For me, he's an example, as great of a role model as the best in history that you care to compare."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Messi has revealed that he has no intention of playing at the 2026 World Cup, Menotti believes that Inter Miami's new signing could excel in the marquee tournament in three years' time given his fitness and technical abilities.

"Physically, technically and age-wise, Messi can easily play in the next World Cup. He is very healthy, he trains and takes good care of himself," he said. "He is impeccable, he has no injuries. If I were 36 years old and I were him, I would play until I was 40 years old! Then we will have to see his state of mind, maybe he wants to enjoy his freedom a little more. Messi, wherever he goes, will always have freedom of action, if if he doesn’t win. He will always play well. I have never even seen him just play normal."

WHAT NEXT? There was speculation that Di Maria might reunite with Messi at Inter Miami in MLS, but recent developments indicate that he has snubbed a move to the United States after leaving Juventus and is likely to sign for former club Benfica this summer.