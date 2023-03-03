Bring on Anfield! Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United will relish 'hostile' atmosphere against Liverpool as they aim to make their bitter rivals' miserable season even worse

Erik ten Hag believes the hostile atmosphere at Anfield will bring the best out of his players when Manchester United visit Liverpool on Sunday.

United boss can't wait to visit Anfield

Red Devils are in ruthless form

"It will be hostile and we like it"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Man Utd manager has dismissed any concern his side could be intimidated by the Anfield atmosphere, insisting his players will thrive off the hostility on Merseyside.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I know the atmosphere will be great. It will be hostile against us, and we like it," Ten Hag told a press conference. "It is, of course, a test. But we're facing Liverpool and really looking forward, I know these players, my squad, my team will be prepared to go and fight, to go with confidence but we know it's going to be difficult. We know we have to suffer, we have to sacrifice to get a good result."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United head to their bitter rivals on an unbelievable run of form, beating Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final last week and then staging a stirring 3-1 comeback against West Ham in the FA Cup to ignite talk of winning a quadruple.

They are third in the Premier League, 10 points ahead of Liverpool, who are having a nightmare season domestically and are on the brink of Champions League elimination after losing 5-2 to Real Madrid in their last 16 firstleg.

DID YOU KNOW? The Red Devils have not won away to Liverpool in any competition since 2016. They have lost four and drawn three of their last visits to Anfield, conceding 11 goals while scoring only one.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? After visiting the Reds, United will host Real Betis in the first leg of a Europa League last-16 tie, having knocked Barcelona out last month.