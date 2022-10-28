Andres Iniesta documentary 'My Decision': Release date, trailer & where to stream online

GOAL brings you all you need to know about Andres Iniesta's new documentary

Spanish football star and former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta will recount the story of a difficult period in his career through a documentary titled 'My Decision'.

The new documentary will tell the tale of Iniesta's recovery from an injury that forced him to consider retirement from the sport. This is the second documentary based on Andres Iniesta's football career, following the 'The Unexpected Hero' which was released in 2020.

GOAL brings you everything we know about the Iniesta documentary 'My Decision'.

Andres Iniesta 'My Decision' documentary release date

Andres Iniesta's documentary 'My Decision' is set to release on November 1, 2022.

The title of the documentary refers to a crucial decision that the player had to take as he suffered a major injury during his playing days with Vissel Kobe.

Where to watch & stream Andres Iniesta 'My Decision' documentary

Andres Iniesta's documentary 'My Decision' will be available to watch and stream on Rakuten TV across Europe.

My Decision, by Andres Iniesta, the latest exclusive original by Rakuten TV, is produced by Never Say Never in collaboration with La Cle Content.

The documentary is directed by Cibran Isasi and scripted by Marcos Lopez, Raul Llimos, and David A. Garcia from an original idea by Never Say Never.

Country Streaming service Europe Rakuten TV

What is Andres Iniesta's documentary 'My Decision' about?

'My Decision' will tell the tale of Iniesta's recovery from an injury that he suffered while playing for Vissel Kobe in Japan. It is said to be one which forced him to consider retirement from the sport.

"Almost no one knows what really happened when I got injured," said Iniesta. "Very few know that I had to make a very important decision. Was it really worth it to keep playing football or was it finally time to retire?

"Was it really worth it to keep working in silence, not knowing if I would ever be fully recovered again? It was, perhaps, one of the most difficult decisions of my career."

Andres Iniesta 'My Decision' documentary trailer

The official teaser trailer of the Andres Iniesta documentary 'My Decision', which is a Rakuten TV original, can be watched above.

