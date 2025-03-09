How to Watch American Idol: Live Stream Season 23 Premiere, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream ACC Championships College Wrestling.

As the curtains draw open for American Idol Season 23, excitement is building among fans. This season marks a significant milestone with the addition of Carrie Underwood to the judging panel, alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Underwood, a Season 4 winner, brings a unique perspective as the first American Idol alum to join the judges' table.

Show Information

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT TV Channel ABC Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Show Preview

The season premiered with a special preview episode on March 2, following the 2025 Oscars, giving viewers a glimpse into the new judging dynamic and some of the early auditions. The official premiere took place on March 9, with host Ryan Seacrest guiding contestants through their journey to stardom.

One of the standout auditions featured Thunderstorm Artis, a fan favourite from The Voice Season 18, who impressed judges with his original song "Don't Let Me Let You Go". Artis's performance showcased his powerful voice and emotional storytelling, setting the bar high for other contestants.

This season promises to be filled with talented hopefuls vying for a spot in the Top 24. Filmed at Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii, the Top 24 round saw mentors Ashanti and Josh Groban guiding contestants, while Jelly Roll served as the "Artist in Residence".

