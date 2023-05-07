Amad Diallo willing to leave Man Utd on loan again after impressing at Sunderland

Manchester United's Amad Diallo may go out on loan again next season as the club seek to continue the player's encouraging development.

Winger stars at Stadium of Light

May look to Europe

Long-term future still at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old has spent the season on loan at Sunderland where his performances have helped power an unlikely promotion push for the resurgent Black Cats. The Sun reports that the winger's parent club have been impressed with his progress and believe a further loan move, potentially abroad, will further Diallo's progress.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The youngster's 12 goals have propelled Sunderland to the brink of the Championship promotion play-offs in their first term back in the second tier. In the face of managerial upheaval and injuries to key forwards, Diallo's admirable shouldering of responsibility at the Stadium of Light has caught the eye of Erik ten Hag and his fellow coaching staff at Old Trafford who see a bright future for their Ivorian star.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite his tender age, Diallo has already played first-team football in three different countries after emerging through the Atalanta youth ranks, signing for United and going on loan to Rangers. Reports suggest United's staff believe a move to yet another league would aid Diallo with the Eredivisie a possible destination.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDERLAND AND DIALLO? Diallo will be hoping his Sunderland adventure is not over just yet. The Black Cats go in to the final day of the Championship hoping to win at Preston North End and have other results go their way to clinch them a play-off berth. From there anything can happen.