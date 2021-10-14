Drake asks to meet Alphonso Davies after Bayern star's stunning solo goal for Canada

World-famous musical artist Drake has texted Alphonso Davies to set up a meeting after the Bayern Munich star's stunning solo goal for Canada against Panama on Wednesday.

Davies sprinted half the length of the field to steal the ball from an unsuspecting Sam Adekugbe before jetting into the box and leaving goalkeeper Luis Mejia flat-footed with his low shot. The 66th-minute effort put Canada ahead 2-1 in a pivotal World Cup qualifying match, with the hosts ultimately pulling away for a 4-1 victory.

Drake apparently came away impressed by the skill of his countryman, and Canada head coach John Herman relayed the details of their conversation.

Drake's text to Davies

Herdman on Davies: He just got a text from @Drake. Drake wants to meet the boys. #OVO #ForCanada #CANMNT — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) October 14, 2021

What happened?

Alphonso Davies. Too good. 🇨🇦

pic.twitter.com/a5ee3JO8LV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 14, 2021

Alphonso Davies is good at what he does. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kfsw9WlO9o — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 14, 2021

Other reactions to Davies' goal

Kid is world class. — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) October 14, 2021

I’ve played against the best in the world and Alphonso Davies is right there!! #CANMNT and he’s ours! https://t.co/jMLVRgb6ks — Craig Forrest (@craigforrest1) October 14, 2021

Alphonso Davies started here and ended up scoring. 😳 pic.twitter.com/pnn7roxmQI — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) October 14, 2021

Alphonso Davies with one of the greatest Canadian Men’s soccer performances ever. Welcome him home in November Edmonton. — Peter Loubardias (@fan960lou) October 14, 2021

That goal by Alphonso Davies though.



Magic.



And to be here at BMO. To feel the joy in this stadium. Memorable. — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) October 14, 2021

Bigger picture

Canada fell behind 1-0 after just five minutes to the side closest to them in the race for third in the CONCACAF table - the region's final World Cup play-off qualifying spot.

With consecutive draws entering the game, that early goal concession could have been taken as an ominous sign.

However, Canada pulled out a victory with the help of Davies and are now on 10 points, two clear of Panama for third.

On a personal note for Davies, the acknowledgement from a global superstar in Drake will be greatly appreciated as the Bayern full-back has built up a large online following of his own on social media. Davies currently has 4.5 million TikTok followers, 4.1 million Instagram followers and almost 300,000 Twitter followers.

