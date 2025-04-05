How to Watch All-Star Weekend: Live Stream PBA Bowling, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream All-Star Weekend: Live Stream PBA Bowling.

The second annual PBA All-Star Weekend is set to electrify Foxx View Lanes in Waukesha, Wisconsin, from April 4-6, 2025. This star-studded event promises a weekend of thrilling competition, groundbreaking technology, and unforgettable moments.

Event Information

When Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET Where Foxx View Lanes TV Channel Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The festivities kick off on Friday, April 4, with a Pro-Am event at Sussex Bowl in Sussex, WI, where fans can bowl alongside their favorite PBA pros. The weekend's main events begin on Saturday with the highly anticipated "One-Handers vs. Two-Handers Showdown," airing live on FS1 at noon. This unique baker-style team competition pits two of bowling's most iconic styles against each other in a battle for bragging rights.

Saturday afternoon ramps up the excitement with the PBA Strike Derby, where players have just two minutes to throw as many strikes as possible. This high-energy event showcases the athleticism and precision of the sport’s top bowlers and will be taped for later broadcast on FS1.

The weekend concludes on Sunday with a live broadcast of the Strike Derby finals at 11:30 a.m. Central time on FS1. With stars like Jason Belmonte and EJ Tackett headlining the action, this event is sure to deliver edge-of-your-seat excitement.

