How to watch Alabama vs Arizona NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No.1 Arizona and No.12Alabama square off Saturday night at Legacy Arena in what should be a fun early-season college hoops matchup.

The Wildcats roll into this one riding high after a dominant 97–68 blowout of Auburn, pushing their record to a spotless 8–0. It’s been nothing but green lights for Arizona so far. They opened the season with a statement win over Florida, then handled business against Utah Tech, Northern Arizona, and UCLA. From there, the Wildcats kept the momentum rolling with impressive victories over UConn, Denver, and Norfolk State, looking every bit like a team built for a deep run.

Alabama’s path has been a bit bumpier, but the Crimson Tide appear to have found their rhythm. They stumbled through a 3–2 start, taking losses against Purdue and Gonzaga while picking up wins over North Dakota, Saint John’s, and Illinois. Since then, things have settled down nicely. Alabama enters Saturday at 7–2 and fresh off an emphatic 97–55 rout of UTSA at home, a performance that suggests this team is starting to hit its stride at the right time.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Alabama vs Arizona NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Alabama vs Arizona: Date and tip-off time

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the Arizona Wildcats in an exciting NCAAM game on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT at Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Alabama

Date Saturday, December 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT Venue Legacy Arena Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Alabama vs Arizona on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Arizona Wildcats live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Alabama vs Arizona team news & key performers

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Alabama brings a track-meet style to the floor, averaging a blistering 95.1 points per game. The engine behind that offense is Labaron Philon Jr., who is lighting it up with 21.4 points per contest on an impressive 56.6% shooting. The Crimson Tide thrive on pace and freedom, quick-trigger threes, aggressive drives, and nonstop pressure from the opening tip. They’re no slouches on the boards either, hauling in 48 rebounds per game, especially from the perimeter, which only adds fuel to their fast-break fire.

Alabama’s offense has been nothing short of explosive this season, pouring in 95.1 points per night, a top-10 figure nationally. Everything runs through Philon, who has been sensational at 21.4 points and 5.4 assists per game, while Holloway chips in 18.2 when he’s available. Bethea’s return adds yet another scoring punch, and Amari Allen has been relentless on the glass, pulling down 7.7 rebounds a game. Under Nate Oats, the Crimson Tide play fast and fearless, firing up more than 36 three-pointers per contest. When those shots start falling, Alabama can bury teams in a hurry, as evidenced by triple-digit performances earlier this year.

Arizona Wildcats team news

Arizona’s attack starts with KJ Peat, who tops the Wildcats at 15.9 points a night while converting an efficient 56.3% of his shots. Still, what truly separates Arizona from the pack is its depth; on any given evening, several different players are capable of filling up the box score. The Wildcats play fast and physical, pouring in 88.5 points per game, shooting at a strong clip, and completely owning the glass with an eye-popping 53 rebounds per contest. That rebounding edge doesn’t just shut down second chances; it ignites their transition game and allows Arizona to dictate the tempo with authority.

Arizona, meanwhile, has been surgical on the offensive end. The Wildcats are averaging 88.5 points per game while knocking down an impressive 53.1% of their shots, one of the best marks in the country. Freshman standout Peat has been a revelation with 15.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per outing, while Bradley brings a steady veteran presence at 14.5 points per game. Burries and Anthony Dell’Orso provide consistent scoring from the perimeter, and the frontcourt tandem of Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka gives Arizona muscle and rebounding inside. Tommy Lloyd’s offense thrives on attacking the paint, forcing defenses to collapse before spraying the ball out to open shooters, a formula that’s already paid dividends against high-level competition.