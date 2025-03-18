How to watch today's Alabama State Hornets vs St. Francis Red Flash NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama vs St. Francis NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Alabama State Hornets (19-15) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (16-17) will battle for a coveted spot in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 64 when they clash on Tuesday.

It's been a rollercoaster season for Saint Francis (PA), but the Red Flash have turned things around down the stretch. They stumbled out of the gate with a 5-11 record across their first 16 games, suffering defeats at the hands of Dayton, Clemson, Penn State, Mount St. Mary's, and several others. A 5-4 run followed, featuring wins over Mercyhurst, Fairleigh Dickinson, Long Island University, Le Moyne, and Chicago State, but losses to LIU, Wagner (twice), and Mercyhurst prevented them from building momentum.

That all changed in late February. Saint Francis caught fire and rattled off six consecutive victories, toppling Le Moyne, Fairleigh Dickinson, Chicago State, Wagner, Long Island U, and Central Connecticut. The late-season surge helped the Red Flash improve to 16-17 overall, and they’ll look to carry that momentum into their NCAA Tournament opener.

Much like their upcoming opponent, Alabama State had a slow start before catching fire in February. The Hornets slogged through a tough 4-9 opening stretch, managing victories over Virginia Lynchburg, Omaha, Lamar, and Tennessee-Martin while struggling to string together wins.

A midseason turnaround saw Alabama State go on a tear, winning 15 of their last 19 contests. They secured key victories over teams like Florida A&M, Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Grambling, with only two setbacks—both against Bethune-Cookman and Grambling—since early February. Now sitting at 19-15, the Hornets enter the tournament as one of the hottest teams in their bracket.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Alabama State Hornets vs. the St. Francis Red Flash NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Alabama State Hornets vs St. Francis Red Flash: Date and tip-off time

The Hornets and the Red Flash will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Date Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue UD Arena Location Dayton, Ohio

How to watch Alabama State Hornets vs St. Francis Red Flash on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hornets and the Red Flash on:

TV Channel: truTV

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Alabama State Hornets team news & key performers

On the Alabama State, CJ Hines leads the way with 14.4 points per game, while Amarr Knox (14.3 PPG) and TJ Madlock (12.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG) provide strong secondary scoring options. Coach Tony Madlock also has the luxury of solid pieces in the likes of Micah Simpson, Jasteven Walker, Micah Octave, Tyler Mack, D’Ante Bass, Jalen Keago, Shawn Fulcher, and Ubong Okon.

St. Francis Red Flash news & key performers

For Saint Francis, Riley Parker has been the catalyst on offense, averaging 13.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He’s complemented by Ace Talbert (10.2 PPG), Valentino Pinedo (10 PPG, 6.5 RPG), and Juan Cranford Jr. (10 PPG, 4.1 RPG), who add depth to the scoring attack. The Red Flash also rely on key contributions from Bobby Rosenberger III, Daemar Kelly, Jeremy Clayville, Chris Moncrief, Miles Webb, Victor Payne, and Aidan Harris. As a team, they shoot an efficient 46.1% from the field, ranking 103rd nationally.