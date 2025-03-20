How to watch today's Alabama Crimson Tide vs Robert Morris Colonials basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama vs Robert Morris NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (25-8) and No. 15 Robert Morris Colonials (26-8) are set to square off on Friday with a spot in the NCAA Tournament's second round on the line.

Alabama boasts the most high-powered offense in the nation, pushing the tempo and racking up points at a blistering pace. However, the Crimson Tide enter March Madness on shaky footing, having dropped three of their last five contests and five of their past nine, including a lopsided defeat to Florida in the SEC Tournament.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris is riding high after tying a program-best 26 wins. The Colonials are back in the Big Dance for the first time in nearly a decade, earning their spot by capturing the Horizon League title with key victories over Oakland and Youngstown State in the conference tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the Robert Morris Colonials basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Robert Morris Colonials basketball: Date and tip-off time

The Tide and the Colonials will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 12:40 pm ET/9:40 am PT at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:40 pm ET/9:40 am PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Robert Morris Colonials basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tide and the Colonials on:

TV Channel: truTV

Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

Alabama's offensive engine is Mark Sears, who leads the team with 18.7 points and 4.9 assists per game. Grant Nelson anchors the paint, pulling down a team-best 7.7 rebounds per contest while also contributing 11.8 points per game.

Sears is also Alabama’s most reliable threat from beyond the arc, draining an average of 2.4 three-pointers per game. On the defensive end, freshman Labaron Philon paces the Tide with 1.3 steals per game, while Nelson provides rim protection with 1.2 blocks per contest.

Robert Morris Colonials news & key performers

For Robert Morris, Kam Woods is the catalyst, topping the team in both scoring (15.1 points per game) and playmaking (5.1 assists per game). Alvaro Folgueiras is a force on the glass, leading the Colonials with 9.1 rebounds per game while also adding 14.1 points and 3.1 assists per contest.

Ryan Prather Jr. is the team’s primary perimeter weapon, sinking 1.6 three-pointers per game. Defensively, Woods leads Robert Morris in steals (1.7 per game), while Amarion Dickerson is the team’s top shot-blocker, rejecting 2.4 attempts per contest.