How to watch today's Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-5) welcome the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) to Coleman Coliseum for an SEC showdown set to tip off at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have had a rollercoaster stretch lately. After picking up a win over Texas A&M, they fell to Oklahoma and now prepare for matchups against LSU, Texas, and Arkansas. Mississippi State got off to a blazing-hot 14-1 start, but they’ve since struggled, going 5-7 in their last 12 games. Offensively, the Bulldogs are putting up 79.3 points per contest on 45.4% shooting, while surrendering 71.9 points per game on 43.1% shooting.

Meanwhile, Alabama is coming off a dominant win over Kentucky, bouncing back from a loss to Missouri. They’re in the midst of a grueling stretch, facing their fourth consecutive ranked opponent, with Tennessee, Florida, and Auburn looming on the schedule. The Crimson Tide boast one of the most explosive offenses in the country, averaging 90.9 points per game on 48.4% shooting, though they’re allowing a concerning 80.4 PPG on 42% shooting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Coleman Coliseum Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mississippi State Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mississippi State Bulldogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

Mark Sears has been Alabama’s go-to scorer, averaging 18.9 points and 3 rebounds per contest. Grant Nelson has been a solid contributor, posting 12.2 PPG and 1.7 assists, while Aden Holloway rounds out their double-digit scorers. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is also making an impact, pulling down 1.8 rebounds per game. The Crimson Tide are knocking down 34.2% of their three-point attempts and converting 71.9% of their free throws.

Mississippi State Bulldogs news & key performers

For Mississippi State, Josh Hubbard has been lighting up the scoreboard, averaging 17.9 points and 3.3 assists per game. KeShawn Murphy has been a force inside, contributing 11.4 PPG and a team-leading 7.5 rebounds. Claudell Harris Jr. provides additional scoring depth, while Riley Kugel is helping distribute the ball, averaging 1.5 assists per game. As a team, the Bulldogs are shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc and 69.3% from the free-throw line.