How to watch today's Alabama Crimson Tide vs Kentucky Wildcats NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (21-10) are set to clash with the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (24-7) in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Alabama has proven itself as one of the nation’s elite squads, but maintaining momentum ahead of the NCAA Tournament is crucial. Two games ago, the Crimson Tide's defense faltered in a 105-100 loss to Florida, allowing 99 points in regulation. While their defensive struggles persisted in their most recent outing against Auburn, Alabama's high-powered offense carried them to a dramatic 93-91 overtime victory. The Tide put up 14 points in the extra period to seal the win.

Kentucky, on the other hand, experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in Thursday's battle against Oklahoma. The Wildcats appeared to be in control for most of the second half before a late-game collapse nearly cost them. Fortunately, a clutch basket in the final second secured an 85-84 victory. While Kentucky's offensive output was impressive, defensive concerns remain—a challenge that will only intensify against Alabama's prolific scoring attack.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the Kentucky Wildcats NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Kentucky Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Crimson Tide and the Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Friday, March 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Kentucky Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tide and the Wildcats on:

TV Channel: SECN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

For Alabama, Mark Sears has been the heartbeat of the offence, ranking second in the SEC in both scoring (19.2 PPG) and assists (5.0 APG). The senior guard is also the Tide’s most dangerous three-point shooter, connecting on 77 triples at a 35.1% rate. Sears has delivered multiple statement performances this season, including 30-point efforts against both Kentucky and Florida. In the frontcourt, 6ft 11in, 230-pound senior Grant Nelson provides a strong inside presence, contributing 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Nelson made a major impact in Alabama’s win over Auburn, tallying 23 points and eight rebounds in a head-to-head battle with standout big man Johni Broome.

Aden Holloway, Alabama's sophomore sharpshooter, has been another key offensive weapon, averaging 11.5 points per game while sitting just behind Sears in three-pointers made with 73. With both teams boasting high-powered offences but dealing with defensive inconsistencies, this quarterfinal showdown has all the makings of a high-scoring thriller.

Kentucky Wildcats news & key performers

Leading the charge for the Wildcats is 6ft 4in guard Oweh, who tops the team’s scoring chart at 16.2 points per game. A Second Team All-SEC selection, Oweh thrives on attacking the rim rather than relying on perimeter shooting, with just 24 three-pointers on the season. He has been in peak form lately, scoring at least 22 points in each of his last three outings. Koby Brea played a pivotal role in Kentucky’s win over Oklahoma, pouring in 22 points while knocking down four of his seven attempts from beyond the arc.

The 6ft 7in senior is Kentucky’s most lethal deep threat, hitting 80 three-pointers at an impressive 44.0% clip this season. Meanwhile, 7ft, 260-pound center Amari Williams provides a strong interior presence, averaging 11.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, though he was held to just seven points against Oklahoma. The Wildcats will continue to be without second-leading scorer Jaxson Robinson, who remains sidelined due to injury.