How to watch today's Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Georgia Bulldogs (15-6) hit the road for a pivotal SEC clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide (18-3) in Tuscaloosa.

The Georgia Bulldogs enter this matchup with a 15-6 record but have struggled in SEC play, sitting at 3-5 and currently holding 11th place in the conference. They came out of the gates strong, winning 14 of their first 16 contests, with their only setbacks coming against Marquette and Ole Miss.

Along the way, they picked up impressive victories over Kentucky and St. John’s. However, they hit a rough patch, dropping four straight, including a tough defeat to Arkansas. In their most recent outing, they snapped that skid in dominant fashion, never trailing and building a 14-point halftime lead en route to a 71-60 victory.

On the other side, the Alabama Crimson Tide have been rolling, boasting an 18-3 overall record and a 7-1 mark in SEC play, placing them second in the standings. They started the season 6-2, with their only early losses coming against Purdue and Oregon.

From there, they found their groove, rattling off eight consecutive wins before suffering a setback against Ole Miss. Since that defeat, the Crimson Tide have bounced back in style, stringing together four straight victories, including a hard-fought win over Mississippi State in their latest contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the Georgia Bulldogs NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Saturday, February 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Coleman Coliseum Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

For Alabama, Mark Sears has been the go-to guy, averaging 18 points and dishing out 5.0 assists per game. While their offense has been stellar, the Crimson Tide are making noise on both ends of the floor, ranking 45th in defensive efficiency. Despite allowing 78.8 points per game (334th in the country), their up-tempo style has them sitting first in adjusted tempo. Defensively, they’ve been solid in key areas, ranking 76th in opponent field goal percentage (41.3%) and 23rd in limiting opponents to just 29.3% shooting from beyond the arc.

Georgia Bulldogs team news & key performers

Asa Newell led the charge for Georgia, posting a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Dakota Leffew chipped in with 14 points. Newell, a standout freshman forward, has been the driving force behind the Bulldogs' offense, averaging 15.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest. Silas Demary Jr. also plays a key role, contributing 11.3 points per game and leading the team in steals with 1.8 per outing.