How to watch today's Alabama Crimson Tide vs Florida Gators NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-6) will defend their home turf against the No. 5 Florida Gators (25-4) in a high-stakes SEC showdown at Coleman Coliseum, tipping off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Florida enters the contest with a strong 25-4 overall record and a 12-4 mark in conference action, placing them second in the SEC standings. The Gators kicked off the season with a perfect 13-0 start before suffering their first setback against Kentucky. They bounced back with wins over Tennessee and Arkansas but stumbled against Missouri. Florida then rattled off three more victories before falling to Tennessee again. Since then, they have won seven of their last eight, with an unexpected upset loss to Georgia as their only blemish. In their most recent outing against Texas A&M, the Gators took control early, heading into halftime with an 11-point cushion before extending their lead further to secure an 89-70 victory.

On the other side, Alabama also holds a 12-4 conference record, tying them with Florida for second place in the SEC. The Crimson Tide started the season on fire, racing out to a 21-3 record before hitting a rough patch with back-to-back losses to Auburn and Missouri. They rebounded with two consecutive wins but endured a heartbreaking 79-76 loss to Tennessee in their latest game, surrendering a last-second buzzer-beater after maintaining a lead for most of the second half.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the Florida Gators NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Florida Gators: Date and tip-off time

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Coleman Coliseum Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the Florida Gators on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Alabama Crimson Tide vs Florida Gators play-by-play commentary on radio

Alabama leans heavily on Mark Sears, who is shooting 41.2% on the season while leading the team with 19.1 points and five assists per game. Grant Nelson has been a force in the paint, contributing 11.8 points and a team-best eight rebounds per contest, along with 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Clifford Omoruyi has provided solid support in the frontcourt, averaging 7.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Florida Gators news & key performers

For Florida, Walter Clayton Jr. has been the primary offensive threat, shooting 43.9% from the field while leading the team with 16.9 points and four assists per game. Will Richard provides additional scoring punch with 13.6 points per contest and paces the team with 1.8 steals per game. Alex Condon anchors the frontcourt, leading the Gators in rebounding with 7.7 boards per game while also chipping in 10.5 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game.