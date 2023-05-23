Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr will face Al-Shabab and will hope to pick up three points to close the gap at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings at the KSU Stadium on Tuesday. Al-Nassr are currently in second place in the league standings with 60 points while Al-Shabab is in third place with 56 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo's team has only lost once in their last five league outings and will be confident of finishing the season on a high. Their visitors have had a good season but lost their last two outings.

Shabab will be looking to bounce back and return to winning in the league.

The match is expected to be a close one, with both teams having a chance to win.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab kick-off time

Date: May 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.30pm EDT Venue: KSU Stadium

The Saudi Pro League game between Al-Nassr and Al Shabab will be played on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the KSU Stadium. The kick-off is at 2.30pm EDT in the US.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab online - TV channels & live streams

Worldwide Live stream Shahid Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Shahid. The highlights of the game will be uploaded onto the club's official Youtube channel a few hours after the full-time whistle.

Team news & squads

Al-Nassr team news

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo when Al-Nassr takes the field for a home game up next in the Saudi Pro League. He has already scored 17 goals from 13 matches so far during his stint in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo will be supported by Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Anderson Talisca from the flanks as the team chases the three points. Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospana, however, remain sidelined as he continues his recovery from an injury.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Rossi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Oujami, Gonzalez, Konan; Gustavo; Talisca, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Hassan, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Abdullah Defenders: Gonzalez, Al-Amri, Madu, Al-Oujami, Al-Fatil, Haqawi, Konan, Qasem, Qasheesh, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal, Al-Mansour Midfielders: Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Martinez, Al-Najei, Masharipov, Ghareeb, Yahya Forwards: Asiri, Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer

Al-Shabab team news

Former Sevilla star Ever Banega was the last scorer for Al Shabab. The team has since lost their two matches and will be looking to bounce back with a win against Ronaldo's team.

Carlos and Cristian Guanca will again be expected to feature in the final third as the duo will be looking to add to their 12 and 11 goals, respectively.

There are no new injury issues reported from the Al-Shabab camp.

Al-Shabab predicted XI: Seung Gyu Kim, Fawaz Al-Sagour, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Iago Santos, Al-Harbi, Riyadh Sharahili, Husain Al Monassar, Cristian Guanca, Ever Banega, Carlos, Ahmed Abdu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kim, Al-Qarni Defenders: Altambakti, Ghamdi, Santos, Alharbi, Al Rabiei, Al Sagour, Issa, Harbush, Alsabiyani, Al Sharari Midfielders: Al-Ammar, Banega, Bahbri, Kanabah, Al Qahtani, Al Abid, Krychowiak, Guanca, Al Ghamdi, Owais, Al Dossary, Sharahilli Forwards: Boupendza, Carlos, Al Bishi, Qarzai, Muwalad, Saeed, Abdu, Muwallad, Mina

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2023 Shabab 0-0 Nassr Saudi Pro League May 2022 Nassr 4-2 Shabab Saudi Pro League November 2021 Shabab 1-0 Nassr Saudi Pro League February 2021 Nassr 0-4 Shabab Saudi Pro League November 2020 Shabab 2-1 Nassr Saudi Pro League

