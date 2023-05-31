Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Fateh in the final game of the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League season on Wednesday at the KSU Stadium. Al-Nassr are placed on the table, five points behind leaders Al-Ittihad who have already clinched their first league title since 2013 on the previous matchday. Al-Fateh are in sixth place with 43 points from 29 matches.

Al-Nassr are unbeaten in their last five matches but a draw against Al-Ittifaq in the previous outing knocked them out of the title race. Al-Fateh started the month of May with three back-to-back defeats and then registered a victory and a draw in their last two games.

This is a match in which Al-Nassr are favourites to take the three points. They will be looking to end the season on a high after crashing out of the title race.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh kick-off time

Date: May 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm EDT Venue: KSU Stadium

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Shahid in the US. The highlights could be made available on the official YouTube channel of both teams.

Team news & squads

Al-Nassr team news

As always, Ronaldo will lead the line and will be supported by Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Anderson Talisca from the flanks. Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 19 matches for the club since joining in January and will be hoping to further increase that tally.

Talisca, his partner in the final third, has racked up 18 goals and is only two goals short of equalling Al-Ittihad's Abderrazzak Hamdallah who is the current league top scorer with 20 goals.

Apart from goalkeeper David Ospina, everyone is available for selection for Al-Nassr ahead of their last game of the season.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Abdullah Defenders: Gonzalez, Al-Amri, Madu, Al-Oujami, Al-Fatil, Haqawi, Konan, Qasem, Qasheesh, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal, Al-Mansour Midfielders: Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Martinez, Al-Najei, Masharipov, Ghareeb, Yahya Forwards: Asiri, Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer

Al-Fateh team news

Al-Fateh have not reported any fresh injury concerns ahead of their final game of the season, against Al-Nassr.

Feras Al-Buraikan is the club's main source of goals having netted 17 times - hat-trick short of equalling the league's top scorer Abderrazak Hamdallah's tally. He is in fantastic form in the final third, with five goals in his last three league matches, and is once again set to lead the line for Fateh to help the team end the season with a win.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rinne, Al-Bahrani, Al-Anezi, Malayekah Defenders: Velez, Saadane, Al-Oujami, Al-Dohaim, Al-Jari, Buhimed, Al-Nashmi, Al-Zubaidi, Midfielders: Abdullah, Al-Najdi, Bendebka, Petros, Al-Hassan, Al-Fuhaid, Kanabah, Al-Moqahwi, Al-Mousa, Al-Habib, Al-Dosari, Al-Saeed, Cueva, Al-Khulaif. Forwards: Al-Jassim, Tello, Al-Othman, Batna, Nakhli, Buraikan, Al-Bilady, Al-Salis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Al-Fateh 2-2 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League June 2022 Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League January 2022 Al-Fateh 0-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League February 2021 Al-Fateh 1-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League October 2020 Al-Nassr 1-2 Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League

