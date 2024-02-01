Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

How to watch the club friendly match between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are set to lock horns in a Riyadh Season Cup clash on Thursday.

It's the first time that these two sides are part of the mid-season mini competition in Saudi Arabia, apart from another Saudi side in Al-Hilal who defeated the MLS outfit 4-3 on Monday.

This would also be the first time Ronaldo and former PSG man, Messi, face each other after the duo left Europe, following the meeting between the Ligue 1 giants and Riyadh All-Stars XI in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET Venue: Kingdom Arena

The club friendly match between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 1 pm ET on Thursday, February 1, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Apple TV.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Al-Nassr team news

Despite prying concerns about Ronaldo's availability, all eyes will first look out for the Portuguese international's name on the final team sheet.

Although Senegal have been knocked out from the Africa Cup of Nations, it is highly doubtful that Sadio Mane will be able to turn up for the game.

Ivory Coast's Seko Fofana continues at the AFCON, while Aziz Behich is representing Australia at the Asian Cup.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Al-Sulaiheem; Talisca, Otavio, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Inter Miami team news

It's a semi-Barcelona reunion of sorts at Inter Miami, with Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets all team-mates of Messi at the MLS side.

The Uruguayan scored against Al-Hilal on Monday.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Allen, Jordi Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Suarez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Kryvtsov, McVey, Fray, Sailor, Hall, Alba, Allen, Negri, Yedlin, Neville, Boatwright, Bright Midfielders: Busquets, Gregore, Ruiz, Cremaschi, Gomez, Mota, Sunderland, Gressel, Carmichael, Farias, Morales, Taylor, Azcona, Rodriguez, Stefanelli Forwards: Campana, Suarez, Messi, Jean, Robinson, Valencia, Borgelin

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Al-Nassr and Inter Miami face each other across all competitions.

