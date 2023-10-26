Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hazm: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al-Ittihad will look to get back on track when they welcome relegation-threatened Al-Hazm to the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s Al-Ittihad are enduring a very difficult run of form lately, failing to win any of their last three league matches and needing a late winner in the Asian Champions League to scrape past Iraq's Air Force Club in midweek.
Although their performance was hardly inspiring, a win in mid-week match will give them some much-needed momentum heading into the upcoming stretch of games, with the reigning Saudi Pro League champions currently sitting in fifth place in the standings with 20 points after 10 rounds.
Al-Hazm, meanwhile, are down in 17th with just six points, and picked up their first win of the league campaign last week, a 4-3 home victory over Al-Raed in an early-season relegation six-pointer that lifted them to 19th place in the league standings, one point from safety.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hazm kick-off time
|Date:
|October 26, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:00 pm ET
|Venue:
|Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium
The game between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hazm will be played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Kick-off is at 2:00 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hazm online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, Shahid, and Fubo in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Al-Ittihad team news
Al-Ittihad boss Nuno Espirito Santo could be missing first-choice goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Jadani for this encounter as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament tear. Marcelo Grohe will deputize for him in between the sticks.
Ahmed Hegazy (cruciate ligament) and Aseel Abed (hernia) have also been ruled out for the foreseeable future due to respective injury concerns, while summer recruit Jota remains ineligible for selection.
Al-Ittihad possible XI: Grohe; Al-Shanqeeti, Hawsawi, Felipe, Bamsaud; Romarinho, Kante, Al Nashri, Coronado; Al-Amri, Benzema
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grohe, Al-Mermesh, Al-Ohaymid
|Defenders:
|Sharahili, Al-Sahafi, Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Al-Zahrani, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti, Al-Asmari, Felipe
|Midfielders:
|Fabinho, Kante, Hamed, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Coronado, Al-Sahafi
|Forwards:
|Al-Amri, Al-Aboud, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara, Benzema
Al-Hazm team news
Al-Hazm showed promising signs in their first match under new coach Jose Carreno, beating Al Raed 4-3, and will be looking build on from that display.
Key winger Ben Hassan Traore was forced off just after the half-hour mark last week due to a knock and is a major doubt for this one. Portuguese attacking midfielder Toze remains the main hope in the visitors' attack, having produced 3 goals and as many assists so far this season.
Al-Hazm possible XI: Zaid; Al Mhemaid, Ricard, Viana, Qasheesh; Vinicius, Abousaban, Toze; Al-Thani, Badamosi, Selemani
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Zaid, Dahmen, Al-Ghamdi
|Defenders:
|Al-Mhemaid, Ricardo, Viana, Qasheesh, Al-Shammari, Al-Dakheel, Al-Bakr, Al-Absi, Al-Aazmi
|Midfielders:
|Vinicius, Abousaban, Toze, Vina, Traore, Al-Sayyali, Al-Najjar
|Forwards:
|Al-Thani, Badamosi, Selemani, Al-Mutairi
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|18/3/22
|Al-Ittihad 3-0 Al-Hazm
|Saudi Pro League
|28/10/21
|Al-Hazm 0-1 Al-Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|5/3/20
|Al-Hazm 1-1 Al-Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|4/10/19
|Al-Ittihad 1-2 Al-Hazm
|Saudi Pro League
|16/3/19
|Al-Hazm 0-3 Al-Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League