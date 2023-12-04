Al-Hilal vs Nassaji: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Hilal and Nassaji, as well as kick-off time and team news

Al Hilal will take on Nassaji in the final Group D fixture of the AFC Champions League. The Saudi Pro League club are unbeaten and top of the standings with 13 points from five matches whereas their opponents are third with just six points.

Hilal are on a winning run that has now lasted an incredible 14 matches and they will no doubt be confident of extending that run. They are also kept a clean sheet in each of the last seven matches. The momentum will be with them, following an impressive 3-0 win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in their most recent outing.

Iranian team Nassaji ended a poor winless run of eight games with a 2-0 win against the hapless Mumbai City in their last game. They will be hoping to pull off a massive upset in the final group game.

Hilal vs Nassaji kick-off time

Date: December 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 11am ET Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

The match between Al Hilal and Nassaji will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Monday. Kick-off is at 1am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Hilal vs Nassaji online - TV channels & live streams

Hilal vs Nassaji will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be enjoyed on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hilal team news

Al Hilal are facing the absence of up to six players in this upcoming match, with Neymar being a significant loss as he is sidelined for the entire season. The team's concerns were heightened by the uncertainty surrounding Salem Al-Dawsari's participation due to a foot injury, but he is now confirmed to be fully fit and included in the squad. Other notable absences for Al Hilal include Nasser Al Dawsari and Muteb Al Mufarrij.

Al Hilal predicted lineup: Bounou; Koulibaly, Al Burayk, Al Bulayhi, Abdulhamid; Neves, Kanno, Michael; Al Qahtani, Mitrovic, Malcom

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Enazi, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulayhi, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Juwayr, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcolm, Mitrovic

Nassaji team news

Nassaji Mazandaran enter the match with a completely healthy squad. All the players who were unavailable in their previous clash are now ready and available for this upcoming game.

Nassaji Mazandaran predicted lineup: Khatir; Seifi, Samdaliri, Hosseini, Janmaleki; Torabi Shahdi, Babaei; Gholamalibeygi ,Rehmati, Abassi; Azad

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rashid Mazaheri, Hossein Khatir, Komeil Ghorbani Defenders: Matin Karimzadeh, Vahid Mohammadzadeh, Amir Mehdi Janmaleki, Saeid Gholamalibeygi, Ahmad Mousavi, Amirhossein Samdaliri, Mersad Seifi, Mohammadreza Mehdizadeh, Ehsan Hosseini, Mersad Seifi, Arshia Zahed, Amir Mohammad Houshmand Midfielders: Mehrdad Abdi, Farshid Esmaeili, Hossein Zamehran, Ali Davaran, Mohammadreza Abbasi, Amir Reza Vafaeinejad, Saber Hardani, Reza Rameshgar, Amirhossein Mahjori, Hassan Emdadi, Nono, Mahmoud Ghaed Rahmati Forwards: Alaa Abbas, Mohammad Reza Azadi, Ahad Jamshidi, Mohammadreza Abbasi, Mehdi Bagheri

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Nassaji 0-3 Hilal AFC Champions League

