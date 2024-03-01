Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ittihad will take on champions-elect Al-Hilal in the final match of the Saudi Pro League's Friday slate in game 22 at the Kingdom Arena.

The Blue Waves have resumed business as usual following the break and ran out 2-0 victors against Al-Ettifaq on Monday.

That result brought Al-Za'eem's incredible record to 23 wins in a row, dating all the way back to a 1-1 draw against Damak in mid-September, and they are still the only side in the Saudi top flight that are unbeaten after 21 league games (W19 D2 L0).

The fifth-placed visitors, meanwhile, secured their place in the AFC Champions League quarter-finals with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Navbahor last Thursday, following a goalless draw in the first leg. They followed it up with a 2-1 league win against Al-Wahda last time out, bringing them within a point of fourth-placed Al-Taawoun.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad kick-off time

Date: Friday, March 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: Kingdom Arena

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 12 pm ET on Friday, March 1, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, FS2 and FOX Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Al-Hilal have a few absentees right now, with the most notable being Neymar, who is still on the road to recovery from a cruciate ligament tear, which has kept him on the sidelines since October last year.

Mohammed Al Owais and Muteb Al Mufarrij are also sidelined through injury, and neither is expected to return to action in the foreseeable future.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bounou; Al-Beerik, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi; Milinkovic-Savic, Neves; Michael, Malcolm, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Wutaian, Al-Rubaie Defenders: Koulibaly, Lodi, Abdulhamid, Al-Shahrani, Albulayhi, Al-Burayk, Al Tambakti, Jahfali, Al-Dawsari, Ali Barnawi Midfielders: Milinković-Savić, Malcom, Neves, Michael, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Malki, Al Asmari, Alzaid, Zaid, Al-Zaid Forwards: Mitrović, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Qahtani

Al Ittihad team news

The visitors will be without Ahmed Bamsaud, Ahmed Sharahili, and Abdullah Al-Jadaani due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

Luiz Felipe is unlikely to feature due to a muscle tear, while Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti could return near the end of the month after previously sustaining an unknown injury.

Centre-back Omar Hawsawi is also out with an injury that is expected to keep him out until the end of this month.

Al Ittihad possible XI: Al-Mayouf; Al-Sqoor, Hegazi, Kadesh, Al-Olayan; Kante, Fabinho; A. Al-Ghamdi, F. Al-Ghamdi; Hamdallah, Benzema

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh, Al-Jadani Defenders: Hegazy, Felipe, Al Hawsawi, Sharahili, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, Al-Mousa Midfielders: Kanté, Fabinho, Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, Hamed Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/09/2023 Al-Ittihad 3-4 Al-Hilal Arab Club Champions Cup 05/08/2023 Al-Ittihad 1-3 Al-Hilal Arab Club Champions Cup 17/05/2023 Al-Hilal 2-2 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 23/04/2023 Al-Ittihad 0-1 Al-Hilal (AET) King's Cup 05/01/2023 Al-Ittihad 0-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League

