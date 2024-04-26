Al-Hilal vs Al-Fateh: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Fateh FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Hilal will take on Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League at the Kingdom Arena on Friday.

Hilal are unbeaten in the league, having won 25 and drawn two out of the 27 matches they have played. They have been simply sensational, even without their injured star Neymar. They have the chance to extend their lead at the top to 12 points over second-placed Al Nassr if they beat Al Fateh. And defeating Al Fateh should be a pretty straightforward task for the in-form league leaders.

Al Fateh are sixth in the standings and have managed to win three out of their last four matches. However, they still need a miracle to pull off a win over Al Hilal away from home. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC kick-off time

Date: April 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am EST Venue: Kingdom Arena

The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena on Friday, with kick-off at 11 am EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on FS2 in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Aleksander Mitrovic has been absent from the lineup for the past six matches due to a hamstring injury. As a result, either Saleh Alshehri or Abdullah Al-Hamdan is expected to take the lead in the final third this week.

Hilal predicted XI: Bounou; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Al-Dawsari; Al-Hamdan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom

Al Fateh FC team news

Forward Mourad Batna sustained an injury during Al Fateh's 2-1 defeat against Abha, leading to his exclusion from the squad last week. The Moroccan's fitness condition will be evaluated before the upcoming trip.

Fateh predicted XI: Rinne; Baattia, Alawjami, Saadane, Buhimed; Bendebka, Ali; Al-Othman, Zelarayan, Tello; Djaniny

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rinne, Al Enazi, Malayekah Defenders: Denayer, Saadane, Al-Oujami, Buhumaid, Alnajdi, Al Dohaim, Al-Harbi, Aljari, Alzubaidi Midfielders: Cueva, Bendebka, Batna, Tello, Mukhtar, Alhassan, Al-Mousa, Harrison, Al Saeed, Al-Fuhaid, Al-Mohammed Forwards: Zelarayán, Djaniny, Al Salis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/11/23 Al Fateh 0 - 2 Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 14/03/23 Al Hilal 3 - 1 Al Fateh King's Cup 06/03/23 Al Hilal 1 - 2 Al Fateh Saudi Pro League 04/09/22 Al Fateh 0 - 1 Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 23/06/22 Al Fateh 0 - 3 Al Hilal Saudi Pro League

