Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In the aftermath of their AFC Champions League exit, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr return to domestic action when the Knights of Najd take on Al-Ahli in Friday's Saudi Pro League game at the King Abdullah Sports City.

Luis Castro's side crashed out of the continental competition after they went down 3-1 in a penalty shootout against UAE Pro League side Al-Ain in the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Monday.

As Al-Nassr trail league leaders Al-Hilal by 12 points, Al-Ahli will be looking to strengthen their hold for a top-three finish this season - with an eye on possibly leapfrogging Ronaldo and co. at the second spot as well.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Friday, March 15, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial) and DirecTV Stream.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al-Ahli team news

Al-Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle will be without the midfield duo Abdullah Otayf and Gabri Veiga due to injuries, while Mohammed Al-Majhad is a doubt after being forced off in the 1-0 win over Al-Taawoun last weekend.

At a time Al-Majhad is a booking away from a possible suspension, Roger Ibanez is back from his ban and is likely to replace the former alongside Franck Kessie in midfield.

Al-Ahli possible XI: Mendy; Majrashi, Demiral, Hindi, Balobaid; Ibanez, Kessie; Mahrez, Firmino, Saint-Maximin; Al-Buraikan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Al-Sanbi, Al-Fadda, Abdoh Defenders: Ibanez, Demiral, Hindi, Al-Hamad, Alioski, Al-Ammar, Balobaid, Al-Hurayji, Majrashi, Hamed Midfielders: Al-Asmari, Al-Johani, Darisi, Al-Shamrani, Fallatah, Kessie, Al-Majhad, Al-Nabit, Barrow, Al-Rashidi Forwards: Firmino, Al-Buraikan, Mahrez, Asiri, Al-Serihi, Saint-Maximin

Al-Nassr team news

As for the visitors, the likes of Abdulrahman Gareeb, Mohammed Al-Fatil and Abdulelah Al-Amri are ruled out on account of injuries.

With goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah a long-term absentee for the side, fellow shot-stopper Raghed Al-Najjar picked up a fresh concern the last time out.

More concerning, however, winger Anderson Talisca sustained a muscle injury that could keep him out of action for the remainder of the season.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Ospina; Lajami, Ahmed, Al-Sulaiheem, Telles; Al-khaibari, Brozovic; Mane, Otavio, Al-Hassan; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah, Afandy, Al-Otaibi Defenders: Laporte, Lajami, Tambakti, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Al-Najei, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 22, 2023 Al-Nassr 4-3 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League May 28, 2022 Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League November 26, 2021 Al-Ahli 1-2 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League March 11, 2021 Al-Ahli 1-2 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League December 12, 2020 Al-Nassr 1-2 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League

Useful links